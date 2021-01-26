Chiefs Cut Promising Rookie Offensive Tackle With Incredible Backstory

About 24 hours after starting left tackle Eric Fisher’s season was ended due to a torn Achilles tendon, the Kansas City Chiefs made a curious roster move on Monday.

According to the NFL’s official transaction report for January 25, the reigning Super Bowl champions terminated the practice squad contract of offensive tackle Prince Tega Wanagho. The 6-foot-5, 308-pound rookie, considered by some to be the “steal of the draft” last year, was just recently picked up by the Chiefs on January 16 after his practice squad contract with the Philadelphia Eagles had expired.

At the time, the move was dubbed a savvy one by general manager Brett Veach, potentially giving head coach Andy Reid and staff the chance to unlock Wanagho’s potential in a way his former club hadn’t yet. For now, it may be fair to question his health given the timing of his release. However, Kansas City may also be clearing a spot for a different player, such as former Seattle Seahawks OL Justin Britt, who visited the team last Thursday.

Plus, the possibility still remains that Wanagho could return on a reserve/future deal for the offseason. Either way, expect to see another move by the Chiefs in the coming days.

Follow the Heavy on Chiefs Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content out of Chiefs Kingdom!

Follow Heavy on Chiefs

Wanagho Arrived in the U.S. With $20 & a Basketball Dream

The 23-year-old fell to the sixth round last April after suffering a lateral meniscus tear in his knee late in the draft process, forcing him to miss critical pre-draft events including the Senior Bowl and NFL Scouting Combine. The Eagles were the first club to take a chance on the raw Nigerian-born prospect with the hope of tapping into his athleticism and overall upside as a blocker.

Wanagho’s journey to the NFL is already something to behold, whether it works out or not. The first-year offensive lineman, who is one of nine children, didn’t arrive in the United States until high school. An aspiring 230-pound basketball and soccer player at the time, Wanagho had just $20 to his name, as detailed in this August 2019 ESPN profile.

Prince Tega Wanogho moved from Nigeria to the U.S. at 16 with just $20 and a dream. Now he's a sixth-round draft pick of the @Eagles. @tega441 #NFLDraftpic.twitter.com/uqQEYbvxrC — NFL (@NFL) April 25, 2020

Just a few years later, Wanagho was a two-time All-SEC player and SEC Academic Honor Roll selection at Auburn, starting 32 games for the Tigers over four seasons. If not in Kansas City, he remains a strong candidate to catch on with another NFL club in 2021.

Another Gloomy Update on Mitchell Schwartz

With the absence of Fisher — in addition to veteran guards Laurent Duvernay-Tardif and Kelechi Osemele — the Chiefs’ frontline depth will be tested on Super Bowl Sunday. Another missing piece, All-Pro RT Mitchell Schwartz, has been sidelined since aggravating a back injury in Week 6.

When asked this week about the chances of the 31-year-old veteran could finally return from injured reserve in time for February 7, Reid did not give a big vote of confidence to the idea.

“I don’t even know how optimistic I am about that,” Reid said during his, via Aaron Ladd of Kansas City’s 41 Action News. “I know the other guys are doing a nice job and we should be okay there. The guys that we have will step in and then if Mitch [Schwartz] can — if he can work it out where he can go, then that’s great. There’s nobody that wants to be there more than him, but I can’t tell you I’m that optimistic about it.”

Assuming Schwartz is a non-option, Patrick Mahomes and the back-to-back AFC champions could be looking at a starting offensive line featuring Mike Remmers, Nick Allegretti, Austin Reiter, Stefen Wisniewski and Andrew Wylie.

READ NEXT:

Chris Licata is an NFL contributor covering the Kansas City Chiefs from enemy territory in Denver, Colorado. Follow him on Twitter @Chris__Licata or join the Heavy on Chiefs Facebook community for the latest out of Chiefs Kingdom!