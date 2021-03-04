Chiefs Met With ‘Bonafide’ First-Round Offensive Tackle: Report

While the Kansas City Chiefs got some good news on the return timelines for starting tackles Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz this week, the team isn’t going to put all of its eggs in the basket of 30-plus-year-old blockers recovering from significant injuries.

Even with the imminent return of starting guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif and 2020 third-rounder Lucas Niang — both COVID-19 opt-outs last year — general manager Brett Veach and the front office plan to address the unit responsible for protecting its most important asset: Patrick Mahomes.

“I like the way this draft looks,” Veach told reporters on Monday. “The draft looks to be really talented on the offensive line, so I think it will be a combination of what we have in-house and blending that in with some new talent, potentially in free agency and potentially in the draft, but I certainly like the way the draft is shaping up, and I think it’s safe to say we’ll be addressing that in any area we can.”

According to The Draft Network’s Justin Melo, the Chiefs have already been doing their homework on this year’s crop, including hosting a recent meeting with Oklahoma State’s Teven Jenkins.

As Melo notes, Jenkins is in high demand with meetings scheduled with nearly half of the league already, and for good reason.

Jenkins Looks to ‘Humiliate Players’ With Physicality

Melo’s colleague, senior NFL Draft analyst Jordan Reid, views Jenkins as a “developmental offensive tackle that could eventually turn into a starter at tackle or guard,” however others, such as Arrowhead Report’s Jordan Foote, are even higher on him.

Here is more of what The Draft Network had to say in Jenkins’ full scouting report:

Playing in 37 career games (35 starts) at Oklahoma State, Teven Jenkins experienced time at right guard, left tackle, and right tackle. With a bulk of his experience coming at right tackle, he blossomed during his final two seasons. Playing in the first eight games of the season, he elected to opt out after suffering what was reported as lower back issues. The 6-foot-6, 320-pound fifth-year senior offensive tackle is a top-heavy blocker that has experienced success in the team’s Air Raid offense. A quick setter that’s prone to take horizontal pass sets, he’s created a habit of establishing quick wins by striking his hands and controlling defenders. As a run blocker, he’s able to create considerable amounts of movement when able to gain momentum prior to engagement points. A well above average finisher, Jenkins is the type of offensive lineman that attempts to humiliate players in the opposite color jersey. The echo of the whistle doesn’t slow down his process and he continues on with his process until he wants to conclude. Jenkins’ athleticism and lack of overall range may create questions about his potential at offensive tackle and there will be some teams who grade him as a guard as a result. Jenkins will have a strong chance of being the first offensive lineman drafted from the program since Russell Okung (2010).

The newly turned 23-year-old is currently TDN’s No. 45 overall prospect and eighth-ranked offensive tackle, putting him firmly in early Day 2 consideration.

Teven Jenkins Film Analysis: Guard Traits in a Short-Setting TackleCurrent Grade (not final): Good Immediate Starter: Late R1/Early R2 for Guard and a Mid R2 for Tackle. Jenkins has a lot of guard traits. He primarily played Right Tackle for Oklahoma State (with some reps at Left Tackle). He's a very good short-setter, so I'm not categorizing him as just a guard. Different offenses… 2021-02-18T02:36:03Z

Jenkins’ Star Likely to Grow as Draft Approaches

As is the case most years in the weeks and months leading up to the draft, the buzz around Jenkins as a potential first-rounder is likely to heat up. In fact, it already has.

Case in point: In his most recent mock draft, ESPN’s Mel Kiper projected Jenkins to land with the Buffalo Bills at pick No. 30, one slot in front of Kansas City.

Matt Miller of The Draft Scout had Jenkins pegged to go 25th overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars in his first mock of the year last month.

The NFL.com crew — including Daniel Jeremiah, Charley Casserly, Lance Zierlein and Cynthia Frelund — all had Jenkins in the mid-to-late first round range of their initial mock drafts in February. Zierlein was the most bullish, matching the redshirt senior up with the Chicago Bears at No. 20 and calling him “a rock-steady tackle with experience on both sides of the line.”

