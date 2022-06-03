Chiefs’ Orlando Brown Jr. Makes Odd Move as Extension Deadline Looms

Contract extension talks between the Kansas City Chiefs and starting left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. haven’t started yet because Brown was seeking representation for those negotiations. But Brown now has what he was seeking.

Brown, who was franchise tagged on March 7 by the Chiefs, has hired Michael Portner of Delta Sports Group as his agent, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Media on June 2.

“At this point in my life, I realize that my career is bigger than my next football contract,” Brown wrote in a statement released by DSG and shared by Garafolo. “Michael [Portner] stood out to me because we relate to each other on a personal level. From an early age, we were both exposed to the negative effects of diabetes. His father is a nephrologist in the Mississippi Delta. My father died of diabetic ketoacidosis and my younger brother has diabetes. Our common view on these types of real-world issues will result in meaningful work in our communities. I am so excited for this next chapter of my life with Michael.”

Brown will be Portner’s first-ever client. Garafolo further detailed the thought process behind hiring Portner.

“Another factor in Brown signing with Portner, I’m told, is he wanted an agent who didn’t have prior relationships or friendships with any GMs. Portner will be negotiating his first NFL contract, and Brown looked at that as a positive,” Garafolo wrote.

Now that Brown has an agent, negotiations between Brown and the Chiefs will likely begin very soon, as the deadline to come to an agreement on an extension is July 15.

Brown Projected to Earn $105 Million Extension

Taking into consideration that Kansas City gave up significant draft capital to trade for Brown last offseason, coupled with the contracts that some of the premier left tackles in the NFL have earned over the past year, Charles Goldman of the Chiefs Wire came up with a projection for what a Brown contract extension could look like.

“Back to the topic du jour — What could a contract extension between the Chiefs and Brown Jr. look like? A five-year, $105 million extension with $72 million guaranteed would hit all of the benchmarks that Brown and a future agent will likely be looking for,” Goldman wrote on May 30.

“Those numbers would put him behind only Williams in terms of the total value, but also puts him ahead of Stanley in terms of per-year average and guaranteed money. That number could also help free up some cap space in the interim which could help Kansas City pursue a bigger move either ahead of the season or at the trade deadline.”

A $105 million extension would not make Brown the highest-paid left tackle in the league based on the contract’s total value. San Francisco 49ers’ Trent Williams would still be at the top ($138 million). However, the $72 million guaranteed would surpass Baltimore Ravens starter Ronnie Staley ($70.8 million) for the most guaranteed money among left tackles, per Over the Cap.

Twitter Reacts to Brown’s Choice of Agent

Twitter users reacted to the news of who Brown hired as his agent.

“This honestly sounds great all around. Brown has an agent hungry to make a name for himself, but not one that will try to really screw either side. I’m guess he comes in at 8-14th highest paid LT and everyone is happy,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Orlando, how it works. First you play like the best at your position, show you are the best, then you get paid. You don’t get paid for Average play now for Future Dreams if #1 ???” another user wrote.

“Gonna be top paid LT in the league. That’s just how sports contracts work,” another user wrote.

