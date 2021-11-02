Former NFL QB Urges Chiefs to Pursue Browns Star at Trade Deadline

The Kansas City Chiefs, sitting at 4-4 after their Week 8 win against the New York Giants on Monday Night Football, are a team that needs to add talent at the November 2 NFL trade deadline.

Making a splash seems necessary given their inability to be consistently productive on both sides of the football, leading to Kansas City’s defense being ranked 30th overall by PFF and the offense leading the league in turnovers with 17, per ESPN. The question that remains: what kind of maneuver should Kansas City make prior to the deadline?

One former NFL quarterback believes the defending AFC champions should make the biggest splash possible and look to trade for a star on the Cleveland Browns.

Trade: Odell Beckham Jr. to Chiefs

Appearing on ESPN’s show First Take, former NFL quarterback and analyst Dan Orlovsky made his case as to why the Chiefs should be reaching out to the Browns to see if they can acquire wide receiver, Odell Beckham.

“If I were the Kansas City Chiefs and the New Orleans Saints I would call the Browns and see if they’ll trade Odell Beckham,” Orlovsky said on Monday’s First Take, also mentioning the Packers. “Get something on the defensive side [for Beckham]. That’s why they are the biggest disappointment in football. That’s why they are a 4-4 football team. They have two losses when they scored 30 and 42. They are not a 4-4 football team because their quarterback is playing with one arm and playing tough all season. They’re 4-4 football team because all the money and draft picks they spent on the defensive side of the football have been an absolute and utter failure.”

Beckham’s Fit With Chiefs

Beckham’s talent aside, he’s not a good fit for Kansas City simply because of finances.

The eight-year wideout is on the books with a $14.5 million base salary in 2021, per Spotrac. And although whichever team acquired him in a potential trade wouldn’t have to take on Beckham’s full salary for the season because a chunk of the season is already done with, even a portion of Beckham’s salary would be too much to handle for the Chiefs. Kansas City has $1.65 million in available cap space, according to the NFLPA’s public salary cap report. This is without even taking into consideration the remainder of Beckham’s contract that the Chiefs would have to take on post-2021, which would be a $13.75 million base salary in each of the next two years, per Spotrac.

Kansas City still has a year left on Tyreek Hill’s three-year, $54 million deal, and four years left on Travis Kelce’s $57 million deal. Because of this, it would not seem wise for the Chiefs to dump more money into their offense. Instead, if anything, spending money to improve their bottom-of-the-pack defense seems like a more efficient maneuver for the 3-4 squad.

If the Chiefs want to trade for a player, they will likely have to trade away a player or two away or offer up significant draft capital in order to make a trade happen. Let’s wait and see if general manager Brett Veach has anything up his sleeve at the trade deadline.