Former All-Pro CB Slights Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes: ‘This is Real’

Quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow have been hotly debated subjects ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs Week 13 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

While Patrick Mahomes is the frontrunner for the NFL’s MVP award through 12 weeks of the regular season, there’s a healthy amount of folks who believe Burrow is the better quarterback of the two. Take former All-Pro cornerback Adam “Pacman” Jones for example, who recently made his case as to why Burrow is the better quarterback.

“I don’t think Patrick Mahomes is a better quarterback than Joe Burrow. No way,” Jones, who played for the Bengals for eight of his 14 seasons in the league, told former NFL defensive back and BLeav in Bengals podcast host, Solomon Wilcots, on December 2.

“The two are similar… Joe Burrow can throw the ball better in the pocket, Pat throws the ball better [outside the pocket] when he’s running. But as far as coverage, recognizing the defense and all of that — I don’t really think Patrick Mahomes really knows how to read the defense. I think that he has a great cast of coaches around him, which is Andy Reid, probably the number one offensive coordinator [in the league] to me, that’s my opinion. But going back with Joe, [Bengals head coach] Zac [Taylor] is a great coordinator. Zac hasn’t proven himself as much as Andy has. Everybody knows when you’re playing against Andy Reid, you’re gonna get a million motions, different formations, a lot of chaotic stuff.”

Jones: Burrow Better Because of Success Through Adversity

Aside from each quarterback’s coaching staff, Jones believes Burrow fighting through adversity early in his career and still having success is really what makes him the better quarterback.

“But the stuff that Joe Burrow has done for the Bengals… getting hit a million times, coming back, dropping his n*ts, still making these throws, never bend, never break — glass eater.

“It’s a unanimous decision of who I’m taking, and it’s not because I love the Bengals, which I do. But, this is real… if I had to pick who I wanted to be on my team it would definitely be Joe Burrow.”

Twitter Reacts to Jones’ Comments

Twitter users reacted to Jones claiming Burrow is a better quarterback than Mahomes.

“I mean, everyone is entitled to their opinion,” one Twitter user wrote. “But fact is 32 out of 32 teams would take Mahomes over burrow. If the chiefs called the bengals tomorrow and offered pat for joe straight up, as soon as the bengals GM changed his underwear he would take the deal.”

“How can you tell this by watching the game on tv? He leads the league in every passing stat, what do you think he’s struggling to do?” another user wrote.

“This is the part where they gonna try and break down the messenger with defamation,” another user wrote. “No one will listen to the points that he just made. Even though I don’t 100% agree with him. He makes valid points. They will use insults as a response. Nothing of substance.”

“Lol @PatrickMahomes is gonna go Petty Mahomes on them and I’m here for it,” another user wrote.