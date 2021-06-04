Ex-Chiefs Lineman Signs With Raiders, Still Benefitting Kansas City

The Kansas City Chiefs’ offseason rebuild along the offensive line has seen sixth-year stalwart Joe Thuney brought in to man the left guard spot, while the addition of former Pro Bowler Kyle Long should make for a healthy training camp battle on the right side.

Currently stocked up on guard depth, the reigning AFC champions watched a familiar face land with a division rival on Friday, June 4. Free agent offensive lineman Parker Ehinger has signed with the Las Vegas Raiders, according to the team. Las Vegas also waived fourth-year safety Rashaan Gaulden in a corresponding move.

We have signed free agent G Parker Ehinger. In a corresponding move, we have waived S Rashaan Gaulden » https://t.co/u8fopMTrf0 pic.twitter.com/fooGfH6SWn — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) June 4, 2021

“Extremely grateful for another opportunity to play this great game, Raider Nation let’s go !! Excited to get to work !,” Ehinger first wrote on his Instagram.

Ehinger Traded in 2018 for CB Charvarius Ward

Ehinger, 28, originally entered the league as a fourth-round pick (105th overall) of the Chiefs in 2016. A two-year college teammate of Travis Kelce at Cincinnati, Ehinger spent two seasons with Kansas City where he started five of six games with the club before being traded to the Dallas Cowboys. The August 2018 deal is still benefitting Brett Veach’s club to this day, netting starting cornerback Charvarius Ward, then an undrafted rookie free agent.

The 25-year-old Ward has since started 31 games across 43 appearances for the Chiefs, posting 155 combined tackles, 19 pass breakups and two interceptions.

Ehinger most recently saw regular season action with the Baltimore Ravens in 2019, playing 54 snaps across two games (one start in Week 17). The sixth-year pro has battled injuries throughout his career, missing the entire 2018 campaign with a knee injury and ending the last two seasons on injured reserve. Ehinger has also had brief stints with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Arizona Cardinals in 2019.

The 6-foot-6, 310-pounder will now join a Raiders guard group including incumbents Richie Incognito and Denzelle Good, along with John Simpson, Patrick Omameh, Lester Cotton and Marquel Harrell.

Chiefs Lose Bashaud Breeland to Vikings

The Chiefs may need to lean on Ward even more in 2021 after former starting cornerback Bashaud Breeland ended his nearly three-month spell in free agency. First reported by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero on Friday, June 4, the 29-year-old has elected to sign a fourth consecutive one-year deal, this time with the Minnesota Vikings after two seasons in Kansas City.

According to NFL Network colleague Mike Garafolo, the contract will be worth up to $4 million, a 25% raise from his $3 million salary with the Chiefs in 2020.

The eight-year veteran, who has posted 86 tackles, 17 pass breakups and four interceptions across 26 starts since his arrival in 2019, took to Twitter on Friday with a heartfelt thank you to Chiefs Kingdom.

“This was a tough decision when heart was sold on kc and the brotherhood that I’ve made over the last two years when one door close another always open it’s been my life story but I will always love the Kansas City chiefs organization. I wanna thank the Hunt family, Coach Reid, Coach Spagz, Coach Merrit and my dog coach Madison the love was real and this is a Fairwell but not a break up! To my brothers and the city itself the memories won’t be forgotten and the love will continue from this day forth. Big Love Breezy.”

This was a tough decision when heart was sold on kc and the brotherhood that I’ve made over the last two years when one door close another always open it’s been my life story but I will always love the Kansas City chiefs organization. I wanna thank the Hunt family, Coach Reid — Bashaud Breeland (@Bree2Land6) June 4, 2021

Coach Spagz, Coach Merrit and my dog coach Madison the love was real and this is a Fairwell but not a break up! To my brothers and the city itself the memories won’t be forgotten and the love will continue from this day forth. Big Love Breezy — Bashaud Breeland (@Bree2Land6) June 4, 2021

