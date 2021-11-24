Cowboys Star Asked Patrick Mahomes for Jersey, QB Said on One Condition

When the Kansas City Chiefs faced the Dallas Cowboys in Week 11, it was hard to miss No. 11 on the Cowboys when Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense were on the field.

No. 11 — rookie first-round pick Micah Parsons — had one of the best games of his young career against a Kansas City squad that is slowly finding their footing offensively. He recorded two sacks — one of which was a strip-sack — and two tackles for loss against the Chiefs. Parsons was one of the lone bright spots for a Cowboys team that struggled during their second loss in three games.

Despite feasting on him during the game, Parsons found Mahomes after the game and asked for a special request, one to which Mahomes agreed to under one condition.

Parsons, Mahomes Exchange Jerseys

The rookie phenom shared his conversation with Mahomes regarding his request to get Mahomes’ jersey.

“He said, ‘As long as I get one back.’ I said, ‘You got it, bro.’ I’m going to give that to my son one day. It’s probably going to be his most prized possession ever, and he doesn’t realize it yet,” Parsons said, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

As they saying goes, “game respects game,” which is why Mahomes wanted to get his hands on Parsons’ jersey if he was going to give up his own jersey.

Parsons had made his admiration of Mahomes known prior to Dallas’ matchup against Kansas City, noting how the Chiefs’ star quarterback was his go-to player in Madden.

“[Mahomes’} throwing power. His ability to throw no-looks. I mean, this is a guy I like on Madden. So my first time playing him, I’m really excited to see what he does in person. He’s just a terrific player, future Hall of Famer,” Parsons told John Machota of The Athletic on Wednesday, November 17.

Mahomes Calls Parsons ‘Special Player’

After the Week 11 victory, Mahomes talked about his impression of Dallas’ star defender after having to face him at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.