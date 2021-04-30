Patrick Mahomes & Other Chiefs Stars Chime in on Aaron Rodgers Trade Saga

Without a first-round selection after acquiring Orlando Brown Jr. from the Ravens, the Kansas City Chiefs kept a low-profile on opening night of the 2021 NFL Draft. However, the same couldn’t be said for some other clubs across the league.

In perhaps the biggest league storyline since Tom Brady’s departure from New England last offseason, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers have now reached a crossroads. So much so that the three-time MVP quarterback is “so disgruntled” that he has “told someone within the organization that he does not want to return to the team,” according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Thursday, April 29.

Shortly after the bombshell report began to penetrate the football world on television and social media, a number of Chiefs stars took to Twitter with some immediate thoughts.

Patrick Mahomes, Chris Jones & Tyreek Hill Chime In

The development of Rodgers’ unhappiness with Packers management was hardly the first bit of news to rock NFL Twitter on Thursday — see Tim Tebow attempting a return to the Jacksonville Jaguars as a tight end after eight seasons away — but it was by far the largest.

About five minutes after Schefter’s initial tweet, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes tweeted, “Well i see draft weekend is going to be pretty interesting…” with a pair of crying laughing emojis.

Well i see draft weekend is going to be pretty interesting…🤣🤣 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) April 29, 2021

Mahomes also replied to a separate but seemingly related tweet from defensive tackle Chris Jones, which read, “Love it here,” referring to Kansas City.

Wideout Tyreek Hill also shared in the love for Chiefs Kingdom with a “Me three” while former All-Pro right tackle Mitchell Schwartz, who was released on March 11, joking followed up with “Me fo….dang” and a crying face emoji.

