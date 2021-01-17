Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid Turn Heads With ‘Black out’ Pregame Outfits

On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs will look to advance to their third AFC Championship Game in as many seasons since QB Patrick Mahomes took over under center in 2018.

Prior to kickoff against the resurgent Cleveland Browns, Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid showed off some pregame outfits of a different color upon arrival at Arrowhead Stadium.

Big Red is ready ✊ pic.twitter.com/jqepKagha8 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 17, 2021

Second-year speedster Mecole Hardman, who is expected to see an increased workload with Sammy Watkins out nursing a calf injury, elected to switch the vibe up with a white Texas Tech Mahomes jersey.

Teammate love ❤️ pic.twitter.com/srrOHcy38N — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 17, 2021

Chiefs Shake up Roster Before Kickoff Against Browns

Following a week full of transactions, the defending Super Bowl champions continued with the trend this weekend, announcing a flurry of roster moves prior to Sunday’s playoff contest. Here is a breakdown of the eight moves from Saturday, including the addition of two new faces to the practice squad:

Signed TE Evan Baylis and OL Prince Tega Wanogho to the practice squad.

Released DB Rodney Clemons from the practice squad.

Activated TE Ricky Seals-Jones to the 53-man roster.

Activated WR Gehrig Dieter and DB Chris Lammons from the practice squad via standard elevation.

Activated LB Dorian O’Daniel from injured reserve.

Placed TE Deon Yelder on injured reserve.

The most noteworthy move for the Chiefs is the addition of Tega Wanogho, a sixth-round draft pick of Andy Reid’s former club — the Philadelphia Eagles — last April. The 23-year-old Auburn product, whose Eagles’ practice squad contract expired on Monday, had been widely considered the “steal of the draft” last offseason after falling to the 210th overall pick, partially due to a lateral meniscus tear.

Gus Malzahn says he thinks the Philadelphia Eagle's sixth-round pick of Prince Tega Wanogho might be "the steal of the draft." — Giana Han (@giana_jade) April 27, 2020

#Eagles sixth round OT Prince Tega Wanogho (@tega441) from @AuburnFootball could end up being the steal of this draft class. Knee injury forced him to miss the @seniorbowl and Combine but he has eventual starter level talent. #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE pic.twitter.com/4qGtJppTVJ — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) May 1, 2020

The 6-foot-5, 308 pounder is an athletic offensive tackle with “Pro Bowl potential” given the right circumstances and coaching. Viewed as a late bloomer, Tega Wanogho moved to the United States from Nigeria in high school, originally to play basketball.

Le’Veon Bell to Make Fifth-Career Postseason Start

The Chiefs also got some disappointing, but not unexpected, news on RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire leading up to kickoff. The dynamic rookie runner will not suit up against the Browns after missing the final two practices of the week, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

As a result, Le’Veon Bell appears in line to make his fifth-career postseason start, and first since January 14, 2018 in a Pittsburgh Steelers uniform. He will be spelled by backups Darrel Williams and Darwin Thompson against a Browns defense that allowed the ninth-fewest rushing yards (1,773) during the regular season.

Kansas City will also be without fellow rookie LB Willie Gay Jr. and the aforementioned Watkins, which the team announced on Friday. Starting right tackle Mike Remmers was also a late addition to the injury list as Kansas City deemed the ninth-year veteran questionable to play due to an illness on Sunday morning.

OL Mike Remmers is now listed as questionable for today’s game (illness). — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 17, 2021

