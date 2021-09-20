Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid Address Costly Turnovers in Loss to Ravens

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid addressed two crucial turnovers that led to the team’s 36-35 loss against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, September 19.

“Turnovers, they kill you in this league,” Reid said to the media in his post-game presser. “We had two of them down the stretch in crucial times. We have to do better, we have to learn from that. Guys played hard, it’s just the other group took advantage of the turnovers.”

Perfect September No More for Mahomes

The first turnover was a Mahomes interception on a third-and-twelve play late in the third quarter. No. 15 was looking for tight end Travis Kelce but was under a heap of pressure from the opposition. With a Ravens defender draped his back, Mahomes did the best he could, but it wasn’t good enough and consequently, landed in the arms of a Baltimore player.

Mahomes’ first career September interception… And it wasn’t pretty 🥴

“The interception was not only dumb in the sense that it was a bad throw, not even close to the receiver, but it was dumb at that point in the game,” Mahomes admitted, via Arrowhead Pride. “Even if I just throw the flat and he doesn’t get a first down, we have the chance to decide if we’re going to try and kick a field goal or punt and kind of pin them back.”

After the fact, the former NFL MVP also acknowledged he should have given it to Chiefs receiver Demarcus Robinson.

“I saw D-Rob in the flat, then I saw Travis came back to me, the dude grabbed my leg, I thought I could get my other foot down, he kind of spun me, and it was just a dumb interception. Probably one of the worst interceptions I’ve ever had.”

In his entire professional career Mahomes had never tossed an interception in September. That streak is officially broken, unfortunately. After three full seasons in the league, it was nonetheless quite a remarkable record.

Second Turnover Decided the Game

Sophomore rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire had also never had a fumble in his career…until Sunday’s game. The former LSU Tiger only needed a few yards for another first down to set up a game-winning field goal. Edwards-Helaire was nearing the line of scrimmage when Ravens defensive lineman Odafe Oweh reached out to punch the ball. A swarm of purple, white and black Baltimore defenders immediately jumped on it, effectively deciding the ball game.

During his time on the podium post-game, Big Red also shed light on that blunder, conceding they have to “fix it.”

“From the naked eye, It looked like he didn’t quite have it all tucked in there,” the veteran coach said. “I don’t know if there was an exchange problem or what happened, but the ball turned a little bit, and the guy got his hand on it. I’m not worried about him fumbling, other than this one, we have to fix it, but that’s not what he is. He’s not a fumbler.”

The Chiefs are back at home this weekend for their first divisional showdown of the season against the Los Angeles Chargers.

