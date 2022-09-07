Patrick Mahomes Apologizes to Fantasy Football Owners Ahead of Week 1

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been quoted since May saying the Chiefs will look to spread the ball out more on offense moving forward. So, when Mahomes gave a formal apology to fantasy football owners ahead of Kansas City’s regular season opener against the Arizona Cardinals, he was just doubling down on what he has said in the past.

“#Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes apologized to fantasy football fans: ‘It’s not going to just be Tyreek and Travis. It’s going to come from everywhere. You’re going to have to choose the right guy every week,'” Charles Goldman of the Chiefs Wire wrote of Mahomes’ press conference on September 7.

#Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes apologized to fantasy football fans: "It's not going to just be Tyreek and Travis. It's going to come from everywhere. You're going to have to choose the right guy every week." — Charles Goldman (@goldmctNFL) September 7, 2022

With a receiving cast that includes JuJu Smith-Schuster, Mecole Hardman, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, rookie Skyy Moore, and Justin Watson, there is no single Kansas City wide receiver that deserves a large enough target share on offense as Tyreek Hill did. However, all five receivers are deserving of targets, because they can all do big things with the ball in their hands.

That’s why there really is no predicting who will be “the guy” each week, even with tight end Travis Kelce as Mahomes’ No. 1 target still.

Ex-NFL Player Blasted for Downplaying Chiefs

Among the more negative comments regarding the Chiefs’ potential this season are some from former NFL player and ESPN analyst Bart Scott, who doesn’t think Kansas City will make the playoffs for the first time in Patrick Mahomes’ career.

“I think (the Chiefs) are gonna take a step. I think this kind of a reset year for them,” Scott said. Host Mike Greenberg interjected by asking Scott if the Chiefs would make the playoffs, for which Scott said no.

“I don’t think they make the playoffs at all. I’m not even trying to be tongue and cheeky, I’m not trying to be hot takey,” Scott said on ESPN’s morning show, Get Up. “I just look at the division, now look at the quarterbacks in the division — there’s no fear of Patrick Mahomes. Last year, if the Chargers’ defense wasn’t so bad, they should have beat them twice. They always have a drag-out fight with the Raiders, and now you have Russell Wilson, and he’s saying ‘let’s ride’ — let’s see if the Broncos will follow him.”

“There’s no fear of Patrick Mahomes in the AFC West.” ”The Chiefs will miss the playoffs.” “They always have a drag out fight with the Raiders.” Chiefs have won 13 of their last 15 vs the Raiders, outscoring them 455-268. “Andy Reid got fired for a reason.” pic.twitter.com/xG5zYHrYAt — 🗣🎙‼️ (@LanceTHESPOKEN) September 6, 2022

Twitter Reacts to Scott’s Viral Clip

Scott’s comments on national TV no doubt garnered negative reviews from many Twitter users.

“My favorite take is that people are saying the chargers should’ve beaten the chiefs twice…… that take alone shows the anti-chiefs bias right there. Chiefs turned it over FOUR TIMES the first meeting and LAC still needed a 4th down conversion via penalty to win with 1:30 left..” one Twitter user wrote.

My favorite take is that people are saying the chargers should’ve beaten the chiefs twice…… that take alone shows the anti-chiefs bias right there. Chiefs turned it over FOUR TIMES the first meeting and LAC still needed a 4th down conversion via penalty to win with 1:30 left.. — Andy Reids Burner (@chiefzilla2020) September 6, 2022

“No way @BartScott57 looks at stats before he does his takes I mean seriously no way,” another user wrote. “If he did he would know we enormously outscore the raiders the broncos can’t beat us and pat Mahomes is an unworldly talent. This guy does not do his homework hints why he gets made fun of alot.”

No way @BartScott57 looks at stats before he does his takes I mean seriously no way. If he did he would know we enormously outscore the raiders the broncos can’t beat us and pat Mahomes is an unworldly talent. This guy does not do his homework hints why he gets made fun of alot — Gartman (@Gartman1242) September 6, 2022

“Does he not remember the ridiculous spending spree the AFC went through this offseason? They did that to beat the Chiefs. The other teams are tired of Arrowhead hosting the AFCCG, so they went out and spent to put a stop to it. But sure, there’s no fear at all…” another user wrote.