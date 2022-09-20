Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Takes Aim at ESPN in Viral Post

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes went viral over the weekend for calling out the media outlet that was broadcasting Texas Tech’s football game against No. 16 ranked North Carolina State.

Texas Tech — where Mahomes played his collegiate ball — lost linebacker Bryce Ramirez to a gruesome left leg injury in that game. The injury was so gruesome that the video will not be embedded into this article. However, if you do want to watch the video, click here.

Viewers of ESPN’s live broadcast of the game on September 17 witnessed a replay of the injury soon after it happened, and Mahomes must have seen it because he took to Twitter to say something about it.

Mahomes started his tweet thread by giving a shoutout to Ramirez following the injury.

“Prayers up man..!” he wrote

Prayers up man..! 🙏🏽🙏🏽 #WreckEm — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) September 17, 2022

Mahomes then followed up on that tweet by writing, “We got to stop showing replays like that…”

We got to stop showing replays like that… — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) September 17, 2022

Twitter Users React to Mahomes

Twitter users reacted to Mahomes’ tweet thread over the weekend.

“Not like it’ll matter. There’ll always be independent camera people uploading the footage to youtube, so if people really cared to see the injury they still could,” one Twitter user wrote.

Not like it'll matter. There'll always be independent camera people uploading the footage to youtube, so if people really cared to see the injury they still could. — Zoyxing (@Zoyxing1) September 18, 2022

“Thing is you couldn’t tell it was that bad cuz the original footage looked like a rolled ankle but once it was seen the one time on replay that it was worse they never showed it again,” another user wrote. “How bout you focus on your profession and let the ESPN analyst and film crew do their jobs.”

Thing is you couldn't tell it was that bad cuz the original footage looked like a rolled ankle but once it was seen the one time on replay that it was worse they never showed it again. How bout you focus on your profession and let the ESPN analyst and film crew do their jobs — Alex Garcia (@AlexGar47469464) September 19, 2022

“Quit your complaining Pat, its not like they knew at the moment and showed it 10x. Take a pill and chill,” another user wrote.

Quit your complaining Pat, its not like they knew at the moment and showed it 10x. Take a pill and chill. — Jon Crawford (@Fishin4aW) September 18, 2022

Andy Reid Shares Thoughts on KC’s Week 3 Opponent

Speaking to the media on September 18, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid used his opening statement to share his thoughts on Kansas City’s Week 3 opponent, the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts have begun the regular season 0–2 after losing to the Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars respectively.

“I’ll tell you (that) we look forward to the challenge of playing the Colts and I know what their record is – you can put that aside,” Reid said during his press conference. “This is their first game back at home and they’ve got good talent and good coaches, so we need to have a good week of preparation going forward.

“And as you saw — or as we all saw yesterday with that day off — anything goes on any Sunday. So, I mean the parity in this league is unbelievable right now. I know the league strives for that and they sure look like they’ve got it. So, you better prepare yourself every week for a knockdown, drag-out battle.”

The Chiefs enter Week 3 in first place in the AFC West ahead of the Los Angeles Chargers (1-1), Denver Broncos (1-1), and Las Vegas Raiders (0-2). The Chiefs had some extra rest after their Thursday night win over the Chargers and are now prepping for the Colts, who they will be facing in Indianapolis on Sunday, September 25 at 1 p.m. CST.