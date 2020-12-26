Patrick Mahomes Buys Custom Christmas Gifts for Chiefs O-Line [LOOK]

On Sunday versus the Atlanta Falcons, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will look to secure a few holiday bonuses in the form of the AFC’s No. 1 overall seed, a first-round playoff bye week and the franchise’s first 14-win regular season.

But before the AFC West champions take the field in Week 16, their MVP quarterback was practicing the spirit of giving during the Christmas holiday on Friday.

According to a Twitter photo posted by Chiefs veteran OL Kelechi Osemele, who was lost to season-ending injured reserve after tearing tendons in both knees in Week 5, Mahomes gifted at least one of his offensive linemen with a customized watch.

No one else from the positional group has posted publically, but it’s a likely bet that all were graced with some new hardware, as has become a tradition for quarterbacks and running backs to reward their big guys up front.

Gifting his personal protectors with holiday presents is nothing new for Mahomes, who last season dished out a full package of swag from sponsors such as Adidas, Bose, and Oakley, according to FanSided’s Arrowhead Addict.

Mahomes, Fiancé Brittany Matthews Celebrate in Style

Speaking to the media earlier this week, Mahomes was asked about his Christmas plans as Kansas City gears up for its second to last regular season contest this weekend. The 25-year-old explained that — like many things in 2020 — it would look and feel a little different this year.

“It’s going to be different,” Mahomes said during his December 21 press conference. “I’m not have any of my family up. Just be me and Brittany and Jackson, and I mean obviously a little difficult because you want to bring your family up, little sister, mom, dad, everything like that, but I obviously can’t do it this year, but I’ll get them their gifts in any way possible and hopefully we can enjoy just having the time together that we do have.”

On Friday, Mahomes’ fiancé, Brittany Matthews, posted a photo of the couple’s celebration, featuring matching Coors Light onesies and their two pitbulls, Steel and Silver.

As for Mahomes’ only Christmas gift request, well, he’ll have to continue working for it in the coming weeks. With a star-studded cast around him, featuring the NFL’s No. 2 and No. 5 overall receivers in TE Travis Kelce and WR Tyreek Hill, the odds may be in his favor even more than last year.

“I just want another win and then try to find a way to another Super Bowl ring.”

4-Year-Old Mahomes Sings ‘Rudolph’

If you can’t get enough Christmas, Chiefs football or Mahomes, then NBC’s Sunday Night Football Twitter account dug up just the thing for you this week. A video posted on Thursday shows the now superstar passer belting out Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer as a four-year-old back in 1999.

Need to get into the Christmas spirit? Then 4-year-old @PatrickMahomes singing "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" surely will do the trick! 🎄 @chiefs pic.twitter.com/axlfRuRm9e — Sunday Night Football (@SNFonNBC) December 24, 2020

Upon seeing the throwback video, Mahomes even cracked a joke on himself on Twitter.

Voice changed a little bit over time 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/Z2D0FxtQW0 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) December 25, 2020

This will have to go down as the second-best rendition in history, behind the one and only DMX.

DMX – "Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer" RemixFollow me on instagram http://instagram.com/clop3z Follow me on Twitter http://twitter.com/clop3z 2012-12-03T16:03:20Z

