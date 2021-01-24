Insider Reveals ‘Legitimate’ Concern Over Patrick Mahomes’ Toe Injury

After a week of progressing through the NFL’s concussion protocol, Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes was officially cleared on Friday and will start today’s AFC Championship Game against the Buffalo Bills.

However, a new development from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport on Sunday morning revealed that the 25-year-old superstar is still dealing with a “legitimate issue” related to the left toe injury also suffered early in last Sunday’s win over the Cleveland Browns.

“[Mahomes] is cleared, he is going to play today,” Rapoport said on Sunday. “However, I am also told that Patrick Mahomes was diagnosed with turf toe on his left foot. You saw him hobbling around during last week’s game — clearly was not 100%. This, from what I understand, has affected him much more than being in the concussion protocol. Obviously, something to watch today because he is not going to be full strength. As far as after the season, I’m told the thought right now is he does not need surgery, but he is going to meet with a specialist whenever the season ends to determine that fully.”

From @NFLGameDay: #Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is out of the concussion protocol… but turf toe is a legitimate issue. He’ll see a specialist after the season to determine if he needs surgery. pic.twitter.com/q2kOObBuMc — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 24, 2021

Rapoport also noted on NFL.com that the toe “limited his effectiveness on the field last week and during practice this week.”

Mahomes Was Limited in All 3 Chiefs Practices This Week

After head coach Andy Reid opened the week saying, “I think we’ll be alright” in regard to Mahomes’ toe, his quarterback acknowledged on Friday that his ailing toe was pretty painful on Monday, but improved as the week went on.

“It’s feeling a lot better,” Mahomes told reporters during his Friday press conference. “I mean the next day it was very sore and then every single day since then it has gotten a lot better. It’s stuff you deal with being a football player, you deal with injures and luckily enough for me, this wasn’t as bad as it looked and felt the day of and the day after.”

Both Reid and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy also noted late in the week that Mahomes “looked good” out on the practice field.

Andy Reid on Patrick Mahomes: "Pat looked good out there. … He's moving around well. He feels good. It's just important we follow the protocol, and that's what we're doing." — Sam McDowell (@SamMcDowell11) January 21, 2021

Eric Bieniemy on Patrick Mahomes this week, before laughing: "He looks like Pat to me." — Joshua Brisco (@jbbrisco) January 21, 2021

While it was good to see the MVP candidate back moving around preparing for the Bills, he was (at least slightly) favoring his left foot in videos taken during the early media portion of practice on Thursday and Friday.

Video from Patrick Mahomes at #Chiefs practice today. Clyde Edwards-Helaire also at practice today. pic.twitter.com/M2ijYZwUfX — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) January 21, 2021

Want :18 seconds of video proof Patrick Mahomes was at practice today …. here you go. #Chiefs .. find out his status at about 1:00. pic.twitter.com/FCzNbCMSCO — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) January 22, 2021

Despite the toe issue though, the Chiefs did list Mahomes with any injury designation headed into their third consecutive appearance in the AFC title game.

More to come.

