Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Dad Delivers Strong Message on Taylor Swift

After attending 10 Kansas City Chiefs games this season, Taylor Swift is getting to know boyfriend Travis Kelce‘s teammates and their family members.

Over the past several months, Swift and Kelce have spent quality time with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes. The 12-time Grammy winner has also met the quarterback’s father, Patrick “Pat” Mahomes, and she clearly made a good impression.

Speaking with Starcade Media, Pat Mahomes was asked about “the phenomenon that is Taylor Swift” amid her romance with Kelce. “She’s down to earth. I actually walked up and introduced myself to her and she said she knew who I was because she had watched the ‘Quarterback’ series,” he said, referring to the Netflix show.

Pat, a former MLB pitcher, reiterated that the superstar singer is incredibly grounded. “She took a picture with me and my wife and also took a picture with me and my daughter [Zoe]. So, I mean she was genuine. Every time I’ve hung out with her she just acts like a normal person.”

“she starts picking up empty bottles, cans, plates that are scattered around- and I’m just thinking, I don’t think she got the diva memo” – Ed kelce 😭 pic.twitter.com/rqhb8zzJND — ✩ CEL ✩ (@moonlithoax) January 14, 2024

During the Chiefs 26-7 win over the Miami Dolphins in the Wild Card round, a video was shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, showing Swift cleaning up empty bottles and plates in the suite.

Kelce’s father, Ed Kelce, commented to People about Swift tidying up the suite at Arrowhead back in October. “And I’m just thinking, I don’t think she got the diva memo. She didn’t get the spoiled musician. She doesn’t know how to pull that off. And that really to me said a whole lot.”

When describing Swift, Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice also commented on how approachable she seemed.

Patrick Mahomes & His Mother Both Give Taylor Swift the Stamp of Approval



The Chiefs quarterback’s mother, Randi Martin, gushed over meeting Swift during Kansas City’s 31-17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Randi posted selfies on Instagram with Swift. The “Blank Space” singer also posed for photos with her daughter Mia.

Comments on the post with Mia have since been limited. But according to People, Randi wrote “I love how sweet Taylor was to my girl!!”

Randi, who split from Pat Mahomes in 2006, shares sons Patrick, 28, and Jackson, 23. Mia, who’s a regular at Chiefs games, is from Randi’s relationship after their divorce.

Mahomes is also a huge fan of Swift. Speaking to CBS Mornings, the two-time Super Bowl MVP said, “At first, I feel like everybody kind of stayed away, just let him do what he was doing,” Mahomes said. “And then he started bringing Taylor around and you realize how cool of a person she was and she is. So for us, I mean, it was a couple of jokes here and there in the beginning.”

For the dads, Brads and Chads who don’t enjoy her presence at games, Mahomes sent a strong message. “Now, she’s just part of Chiefs Kingdom and she’s part of the team,” Mahomes said. As for Kelce, the quarterback says nothing’s changed.

“For me, it’s just Travis, man. And he’s lucky enough to be with a great girl and a great woman. It’s been cool to kind of interact with her and see.”

Taylor Swift Is Expected to Attend the Chiefs-Bills Showdown

Taylor and Travis leaving Arrowhead stadium together!! 🥹 pic.twitter.com/6goJ7bRVIX — Taylor Swift Updates (@SwiftNYC) January 14, 2024



With her “Eras” tour still on break, Swift is expected to travel to Buffalo for the Chiefs upcoming matchup against the Bills. The Chiefs-Bills showdown kicks off on Sunday, January 21, at 3:30 p.m. ET. The Daily Mail photographed Swift in New York City on Thursday, January 18, so she’s already on the right coast.

One person who won’t spill the beans on whether Swift will be at Highmark Stadium, the All-Pro tight end’s mother, Donna Kelce.

Speaking to Extra TV last week, host Billy Bush did his best to get the answer from Mama Kelce. “Not doing it. I’m not playing that game,” she said with a laugh.