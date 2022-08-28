Patrick Mahomes Shouts Out Ex-Chiefs WR for Monster Preseason Game

One well-known former Kansas City Chiefs player might have cemented a roster spot for himself elsewhere in the NFL thanks to his play in the final week of the preseason.

Wide receiver Demarcus Robinson, who spent the first six seasons of his NFL career with the Chiefs, signed with the Baltimore Ravens on August 19 after being cut by the Las Vegas Raiders. With one preseason game remaining for Robinson to make a case to be on the regular season roster in Baltimore, the veteran pass-catcher showed out in a big way.

In the Ravens’ 17-15 win over the Washington Commanders on August 27, Robinson caught 4 passes for 135 receiving yards and 1 touchdown. The touchdown came on a 67-yard pass from quarterback Anthony Brown early in the second quarter.

The massive game for Robinson is projected to lock him up a roster spot on Baltimore’s 53-man roster, which is great news for the 27-year-old receiver.

It was such a big game for Robinson that his former quarterback couldn’t help but to shout him out on social media.

Mahomes Shout Out Robinson on Twitter

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes took to Twitter to shout out his former receiver for his play in the preseason finale.

“Let’s go!!!” Mahomes wrote on Twitter in a quoted tweet of Robinson’s 67-yard touchdown from Saturday night.

Robinson responded to Mahomes’ tweet, saying, “My Brother you know how I get down.”

My Brother you know how I get down 🤞🏽 https://t.co/2Tv3hhKC94 — Demarcus Robinson (@Demarcus) August 28, 2022

Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill, a former teammate of Robinson in Kansas City, also gave a shoutout to Robinson on Twitter.

“That boy d-rob like that !!! Tell them stop playing with you,” Hill wrote.

That boy d-rob like that !!! Tell them stop playing with you ✌🏿 https://t.co/tN9pRUOfSF — Ty Hill (@cheetah) August 28, 2022

Robinson’s former Chiefs teammate Mecole Hardman also chimed into the conversation, saying, “ain’t none new [Demarcus].”

Other Twitter users also reacted to Robinson’s big game.

“Great break by Demarcus Robinson, fluid route skills, quietly a good receiver in #KansasCity,” another Twitter user wrote.

Great break by Demarcus Robinson, fluid route skills, quietly a good receiver in #KansasCity https://t.co/dl0ucm1Wd3 — DynastyTalk (@FFDynastyTalk) August 28, 2022

“He’s been with the Chief’s for six years before becoming a free agent. DR, has been trained by the best, but the rest is all him. We still love and support him and hopefully he will return home someday. Always a Chief,” another user wrote.

He's been with the Chief's for six years before becoming a free agent. DR, has been trained by the best, but the rest is all him. We still love and support him and hopefully he will return home someday. Always a Chief. ❤💛🏆 — Vanessa Parker (@VEducator160) August 28, 2022

Chiefs Beat Packers in Preseason Finale

The defending AFC West champions finished the preseason 2-1 after beating the Packers at Arrowhead Stadium.