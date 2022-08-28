Patrick Mahomes Shouts Out Ex-Chiefs WR for Monster Preseason Game

One well-known former Kansas City Chiefs player might have cemented a roster spot for himself elsewhere in the NFL thanks to his play in the final week of the preseason.
Wide receiver Demarcus Robinson, who spent the first six seasons of his NFL career with the Chiefs, signed with the Baltimore Ravens on August 19 after being cut by the Las Vegas Raiders. With one preseason game remaining for Robinson to make a case to be on the regular season roster in Baltimore, the veteran pass-catcher showed out in a big way.
In the Ravens’ 17-15 win over the Washington Commanders on August 27, Robinson caught 4 passes for 135 receiving yards and 1 touchdown. The touchdown came on a 67-yard pass from quarterback Anthony Brown early in the second quarter.
The massive game for Robinson is projected to lock him up a roster spot on Baltimore’s 53-man roster, which is great news for the 27-year-old receiver.
It was such a big game for Robinson that his former quarterback couldn’t help but to shout him out on social media.
Mahomes Shout Out Robinson on Twitter
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes took to Twitter to shout out his former receiver for his play in the preseason finale.
“Let’s go!!!” Mahomes wrote on Twitter in a quoted tweet of Robinson’s 67-yard touchdown from Saturday night.
Robinson responded to Mahomes’ tweet, saying, “My Brother you know how I get down.”
Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill, a former teammate of Robinson in Kansas City, also gave a shoutout to Robinson on Twitter.
“That boy d-rob like that !!! Tell them stop playing with you,” Hill wrote.
Robinson’s former Chiefs teammate Mecole Hardman also chimed into the conversation, saying, “ain’t none new [Demarcus].”
Other Twitter users also reacted to Robinson’s big game.
“Great break by Demarcus Robinson, fluid route skills, quietly a good receiver in #KansasCity,” another Twitter user wrote.
“He’s been with the Chief’s for six years before becoming a free agent. DR, has been trained by the best, but the rest is all him. We still love and support him and hopefully he will return home someday. Always a Chief,” another user wrote.
Chiefs Beat Packers in Preseason Finale
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes did not play in the preseason finale, but many of the starters got reps early in the game. Some of the highlight-worthy action from the starters included a couple of punt returns from rookie receiver Skyy Moore in which he had returns of 35 and 16 yards respectively in the first quarter and showed off his elusiveness and vision.
The standout offensive players for the game were quarterback Shane Buechele, who completed 11-of-17 pass attempts for 166 yards and 2 touchdowns, and tight end Matt Bushman, who caught 3 passes for 73 yards and 2 touchdowns. Bushman, unfortunately, fractured his clavicle during the game, which puts him at a high risk of being cut ahead of the regular season despite his strong performance.
Kansas City’s defense, despite the score, had a shaky performance, mainly due to poor tackling. Yet, rookie safety Bryan Cook stood out among his teammates thanks to 4 tackles, 1 pass defended, and 1 interception just before halftime.
With the preseason over now for the Chiefs, the team now has until 4 p.m. Eastern Time on August 30 to shave its roster down from 80 to 53 players before the regular season officially begins.