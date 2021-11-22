Patrick Mahomes Details Advice to Trey Smith After Personal Foul in Week 11

In the second quarter of the Kansas City Chiefs’ 19-9 win over the Dallas Cowboys, starting right guard Trey Smith shared some words with one of the officials, which sparked a flag being thrown for unsportsmanlike conduct.

It was 2nd and 5 with 3:48 remaining in the first half. Smith seemingly had enough of rookie linebacker/edge rusher Micah Parsons, who was lined up on Smith on that play and would finish the night with two sacks, one of which was a strip-sack, and two tackles for loss. Frustration brewed over, and Smith said something he would soon regret saying.

Trey Smith hit with a hold, then an unsportsmanlike penalty to put the #chiefs is a reasonable 2nd and 29. Easy to say … the drive didn’t go anywhere. Punt. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) November 21, 2021

The Chiefs were up 16-3 at that point in the game, so another touchdown-scoring drive would have put them up 24-3 before the half, and the outcome would have been much of the same. Instead, Smith’s personal foul call on second down was followed up with a Mahomes completion to wide receiver Josh Gordon for seven yards on 2nd and 29, a Mahomes pass to Darrel Williams for eight yards, and a punt.

After the game, Mahomes acknowledged that he had coached up Smith after the unsportsmanlike conduct penalty was called in Week 11.

Mahomes: ‘Don’t Let Anyone Hear It’

Here’s what Mahomes said during his postgame press conference on Sunday, November 21 regarding the wisdom he shared with Smith following the penalty: