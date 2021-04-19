Patrick Mahomes Explains Why Super Bowl Loss ‘Helps More Than Defeat’

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes made a poignant statement with his recent remarks on turning February’s Super Bowl loss into a teachable moment. In an interview with CNBC, the new face of football explained why he feels the 31-9 defeat against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will only fuel his desire for success.

“People see me on the field playing and winning a lot of football games, and [they see] the contract and the different businesses that I work with, and they think that everything I’m doing is kind of just working out,” Mahomes said. “But I think defeat helps you more than success. I just do whatever I can to be better and learn from the mistakes.”

Considering professional rosters can change at a moment’s notice, Mahomes also made sure to emphasize developing great relationships with those around you.

“Love the game that you’re playing and leave everything you have on that field because you’ve put in that work and that time with the guys that you’re playing with. You want to make sure that you’re giving everything that you have every single time that you’re out there. Because you never know — it could be your last.”

Mahomes Also Revealed Where He’d Like To Be in 10 Years

Mahomes put the sports world on notice in 2018 with his crazy side-arm passes and incredible come-from-behind victories. Those achievements and more helped him become one of the youngest MVPs in NFL history. The following year, Mahomes led the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl title in 50 years. Months later, he inked a $500 million extension, keeping him at Arrowhead Stadium through 2031.

When prompted where he sees himself in 10 years, the 25-year-old delivered a rather expected answer, but also added a number of other off-the-field goals in the process.

“Hopefully I’m still playing football, first of all, and that I’ve gotten better. I’ve gotten better on the field and off the field. That I’m a great family man but also a great football player.

“I want to be the best family man, football player, businessman that I can be, and hopefully make a great impact in this world.”

He’s already got a great start on the family aspect. In February, he and fiancee Brittany Matthews welcomed baby girl Sterling Skye into the world. The new parents are still keeping her face identity a secret, but that hasn’t stopped them from sharing a number of adorable photos featuring the littlest member of Chiefs Kingdom.

1 month ❤️ pic.twitter.com/6NkvqCm8nn — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) March 20, 2021

Keeping Philanthropy a Priority

It’s obvious Mahomes’ brand is rooted in giving back, because one the first things he did when entering the league was establish his own foundation, 15 and the Mahomies. According to the website, they are “dedicated to improving the lives of children. The Foundation supports initiatives that focus on health, wellness, communities in need of resources and other charitable causes.”

Since the COVD-19 pandemic uprooted the lives of many, 15 and the Mahomies have worked to provide access to everyday essentials, food and other necessities to members of the Kansas City community. For those interested in garnering funds for a specific objective, they also have a grant program where individuals can apply to be considered for monetary support.

Just recently, 15 and Mahomies announced a multi-year commitment to the HBCU Legacy Bowl, making a conscious effort to bring attention to football players who attend historically Black colleges and universities.

BREAKING NEWS: @PatrickMahomes & his @15andMahomies Foundation make multi-year commitment to the @HBCULegacyBowl. “A leader on and off the field. Thank you Patrick for supporting Historically Black Colleges & Universities.” – Doug Williams, Super Bowl XXII MVP pic.twitter.com/fMtvOndEpF — 15 and the Mahomies (@15andMahomies) March 25, 2021

READ MORE: Ex-Chiefs Assistant Britt Reid Charged for Actions in February Crash