Patrick & Brittany Mahomes Perform Gender Reveal for 2nd Child [LOOK]

Over the weekend, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, held a gender reveal for their second child.

A video was created of the event and shared by Brittany. The video started off with several people at the gender reveal giving their take on which gender they thought the child would be. Patrick and Brittany both weighed in on the conversation, and both expected it to be a boy.

Spoiler: it is.

The video shows Brittany using a squirt gun to reveal the gender of the child, and revealed that it will in fact be a boy.

The latest Chiefs news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Chiefs newsletter here!

Showing his excitement for the reveal, Patrick hugs his father, Patrick Mahomes Sr., and then jumps into the pool fully clothed.

The two power figures in Chiefs Kingdom announced they were having their second child on May 29 via a social media post. This comes after their first child, Sterling, was born on Feb. 20, 2021.

Twitter Reacts to Gender Reveal

Twitter users reacted to Patrick and Brittany’s gender reveal.

“My son will play running back behind Pats son. I will make it happen! Lmao congrats brotha,” Chiefs defensive lineman Khalen Saunders wrote.

My son will play running back behind Pats son. I will make it happen! Lmao congrats brotha https://t.co/Sx46wuJVcJ — Sir Binky Moss (@khalenNOTkaylen) June 26, 2022

“We have A Princess for Chiefs Kingdom !! Soon A Prince for The Kingdom. So happy for The Goat and family,” another user wrote.

We have A Princess for Chiefs Kingdom !! Soon A Prince for The Kingdom . So happy for The Goat and family. https://t.co/kfjGcBW24s — Blue Bird (@rath_cole) June 26, 2022

Patrick and Brittany look so happy, they’re smashing life, one magical moment at a time Congratulations to the Mahomes’,” another user wrote.

Patrick and Brittany look so happy, they're smashing life, one magical moment at a time. 🥰 Congratulations to the Mahomes' 🥳 #ChiefsKingdom https://t.co/Lc9QRMNLGS — Brad Symcox – (Brit Chief) 🇬🇧 (@BritChiefUK) June 26, 2022

“Baby Mahomes 2 is going to be a boy! Patrick Mahomes III 1st round selection 2045 NFL Draft,” another user wrote.

Baby Mahomes 2 is going to be a boy! Patrick Mahomes III 1st round selection 2045 NFL Draft 🤔 https://t.co/mDM6621ZBB — Jarrod Chiefs Focus (@JarrodChiefsFcs) June 26, 2022

$45 Million Defender Named Veach’s Biggest FA Miss

A large part of the credit for the success the Chiefs have had over the last five years belongs to general manager Brett Veach, who’s done a phenomenal job of getting the right talent in the building via free agency and the draft.

But that doesn’t mean Veach hasn’t had some misses along the way.

Lucas Strozinksy of Arrowhead Pride recently went over the three biggest free agent misses by Brett Veach. Along with defensive tackle Jarran Reed and defensive end Alex Okafor, Strozinsky named veteran linebacker Anthony Hitchens as one of his biggest misses.

Hitchens signed a five-year, $45 million contract with Kansas City in 2018. That deal gave Hitchens over $20 million in guarantees.

“Even though he played an important role outside off-the-field, this signing is one that will not reflect well on Veach,” Strozinsky wrote on June 25. “Hitchens earned a horrendous 37.5 PFF overall defensive grade ($) his first year as a Chief in 2018. Yes, a lot of that can be explained by not being a great fit with Bob Sutton. Under Steve Spagnuolo in 2019, 2020, and 2021, he earned slightly better grades of 44.4, 49.7, and 52.2, respectively. Despite the poor season grades, against the Bengals in the 2022 AFC Championship, his last game as a Chief turned out to be his highest-graded game as a Chief at an elite 92.3 overall.”

Strozinsky further explained his stance on Hitchens making the list.

“This may be a spicy take for a lot of fans to include him on this list, but in my opinion, Hitchens did not live up to his contract,” he wrote. “His average cap hit across his four years in Kansas City was about $8 million, good enough for approximately 15th among linebackers in AAV today. Did Hitchens play like a top-15 linebacker in Kansas City? To me, he did not. The Chiefs do owe a lot to him for the leadership role he played but he was not worth the contract he signed for the Chiefs in terms of on-field production alone.”