Patrick Mahomes Shows off Mother’s Day Gift for Brittany Mahomes [LOOK]

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes shared an appreciation post on Mother’s Day for his wife Brittany Mahomes, who is also the mother of their child, Sterling.

“Happy Mother’s Day to this fine mama,” Patrick wrote in his social media post. The post included two pictures, one of which was of Patrick and Brittany posing for a photo, and the other was a photo of them kissing while Brittany was leaning against her Mother’s Day gift from Patrick: a Ferrari.

Happy Mother’s Day to this fine mama 🔥 @BrittanyLynne pic.twitter.com/ghxIIpa9Yn — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) May 8, 2022

Twitter Reacts to Patrick Mahomes’ Mother’s Day Post

Twitter users reacted to Patrick’s Mother’s Day post.

“Happy Mother’s Day to you Brittany Matthews Mahomes Sterling is a beautiful masterpiece congratulations on your first Mother’s Day,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Beautiful Patrick and Brittany, you are so Beautiful as a Couple , have a wonderful blessed Mother’s Day Brittany, you are Beautiful,” another user wrote.

“I got my wife a card,” another user wrote.

“@hannahgrond I was going to get you this same Ferrari but the best QB in the league beat me to it. Turns out he was an all cash buyer, unlike me. Sorry! Doesn’t mean I love you any less,” another user wrote.

Justyn Ross Addresses Health Concerns

In other Chiefs-related news, one of Patrick Mahomes’ rookie pass-catchers, former Clemson receiver Justyn Ross, spoke to Kansas City media for the first time since signing with the Chiefs on May 2.

During his press conference at rookie minicamp, Ross spoke about his health concerns, which included a congenital fusion in his spine in 2020 that sidelined him for the 2020 season, and a fracture in his foot that hampered his play during the 2021 season and the pre-draft process.

“I feel good,” Ross said when asked how close he feels he is to being fully healthy.

If Ross can stay healthy, then the sky is the limit for someone that as a freshman at Clemson was the top wide receiver on a team that had Tee Higgins, Hunter Renfrow, and Amari Rodgers. That’s why he was considered the biggest steal among the undrafted rookies in 2022 by Bleacher Report.

For Kansas City, signing Ross made all the sense in the world. Ross can compete for a spot on the roster, and will do so without having any draft capital/a large contract attached to him. That in hand makes him easy to cut ties with if injuries start to appear again or if he just doesn’t perform to expectation. However, if Ross plays to his full potential, then the Chiefs have found themselves a diamond in the rough.

Someone please sign @_jross8 … Dude has all the potential in the world to be an elite WR1. pic.twitter.com/bpoj7ww0oI — Miami Cheetah (@MiamiCheetah) May 1, 2022

Ross on His Expectations for Rookie Year

One of Ross’ former Clemson teammates, receiver Cornell Powell, was drafted in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft by Kansas City. While Ross said Powell didn’t recruit him to join the Chiefs, he did say Powell has been helping him with the transition from college football to the NFL. As for why Ross chose to sign with the Chiefs, he gave two reasons, one of which was quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the other being head coach Andy Reid.

Now that Ross has joined the defending AFC West champions he has clear expectations for himself for his rookie year.

“Just get my foot in the door and make plays,” Ross said.

The Clemson product might be focused on the grind as he enters his first year in the league, but that doesn’t mean he’s not aware of how much he has overcome to get to this point.

“It felt good, man,” Ross said of his feelings of being on the field for rookie minicamp in Kansas City. “Like you said, with what I had going on [with my injuries], you never knew if I was gonna be able to be out here at all, period. So it felt real good.”

