Patrick Mahomes Posts Viral Hype Video With ‘Stranger Things’ Plug [LOOK]

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes kicked off the 2022 regular season by posting a hype video on his Twitter account to get all of Chiefs Kingdom fired up for the team’s regular season opener against the Arizona Cardinals.

“Go time,” was the caption for the video, with the intro of the video being a clip from the popular Netflix show, Stranger Things.

Go time ⏰ pic.twitter.com/WFqCRD2NMt — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) September 11, 2022

Other Twitter users reacted to Mahomes’ video.

“They winning the super bowl after I see them using one of my favorite songs of all time,” one Twitter user wrote.

“ITS TOO EARLY I CANT BE THIS HYPE 4 HOURS BEFORE GAME TIME,” another user wrote.

ITS TOO EARLY I CANT BE THIS HYPE 4 HOURS BEFORE GAME TIME https://t.co/Soy3V1a9lL — Garrison Brown (@garrisonbrownkc) September 11, 2022

“Love to think Mahomes got really into stranger things this off-season lol,” another user wrote.

Love to think Mahomes got really into stranger things this off-season lol https://t.co/70bdEdL9xG — Kasey (@kase_cm) September 11, 2022

Orlando Brown Jr. Talks Year 2 With Chiefs

Speaking to the media on September 9, Kansas City’s starting left tackle, Orlando Brown Jr. — who is playing the 2022 season on the franchise tag — discussed his comfortability in the Chiefs’ system as he enters his second season with the team.

“Yeah, (I’m) so much more comfortable,” Brown said. “I spoke about it before just about offensive line play period, gelling with the group, having the comfortability of knowing the guy next to you, seeing what you’re seeing ‐ sometimes without communicating ‐ sometimes just by making eye contact or whatever those things are.

“But me and Joe (Thuney) have just continued to grow. We’ve played a lot of football together since last year, since I got traded in April. We’re looking forward to the opportunity (of) getting out here in some of these live situations.”

Brown also detailed his excitement for Kansas City’s regular season opener.

“Yeah very fired up, especially up front,” Brown explained. “The regular season it’s always exciting. Being able to do this obviously we all dream about having an opportunity. Going into my fifth year it’s just as exciting as ever to get out here in this first regular season game.”

Andy Reid Details AFC West Offseason Moves

