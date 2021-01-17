Patrick Mahomes Visibly Shaken, Ruled out After Concussion vs. Browns [LOOK]

About halfway through the third quarter of Sunday’s AFC Divisional matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs superstar QB Patrick Mahomes was forced to exit the game due to an apparent injury.

The 25-year-old was on the receiving end of an awkward tackle from Browns LB Mack Wilson, which was not flagged by officials but rendered Mahomes visibly unstable in the moments following the play.

Patrick Mahomes is headed to the locker room after taking this hit. (via @NFLBrasil)pic.twitter.com/erfqc4iuvD — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 17, 2021

Patrick Mahomes Ruled out With Concussion

Mahomes was immediately taken into the blue medical tent before team personnel took the MVP signal-caller back to the locker room. The third-year quarterback did look to regain his senses before jogging into the tunnel, but after further evaluation, Kansas City has ruled Mahomes out for the remainder of the game with a concussion.

Patrick Mahomes has been downgraded to out. https://t.co/IuVyr7nbIt — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 17, 2021

Shortly after the hit, Mahomes’ mom, Randi, took to Twitter with some strong words for Mack, while his fiancé Brittany Matthews acknowledged that he is “fine.”

#51 Wilson that’s some trash football leading with helmet, pulling his head and pushing helmet.. why are you not thrown out!?? Come on NFL — Randi Mahomes (@tootgail) January 17, 2021

I’m fine, Patricks fine, thanks for all the prayers!

WE STILL GOT A GAME TO WIN LETS GOOOOOO!!! — Brittany Matthews (@brittanylynne8) January 17, 2021

Chad Henne Saves the Day, Mahomes Celebrates on Twitter

Mahomes was already playing through some pain after suffering a big toe injury earlier in the game. Veteran backup Chad Henne will now be counted on to close out the closely contested contest, which Kansas City led 19-10 with 7:27 remaining in the third quarter at the time of Mahomes’ exit.

His day will end with 255 passing yards and two touchdowns (one rushing) on 21-of-30 passing.

After Henne and company clinched a victory on back-to-back clutch plays in the final two minutes, Mahomes took to Twitter to celebrate his teammates’ heroics.

He also had a courteous exchange with Mack, the Browns defender on the other end of the concussion-inducing hit.

All good brother! 💪🏽 https://t.co/ORwLG6eFTV — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) January 17, 2021

The defending Super Bowl champions are now headed to a third consecutive AFC Championship Game, the first team to achieve the feat in NFL history. The only NFC club to accomplish as much? The Andy Reid-led Philadelphia Eagles from 2001-04.

