Patrick Mahomes Injury Update: Latest Details on Chiefs QB’s Status

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes exited the team’s Week 7 game against the Tennessee Titans following a gruesome hit on a 4th & 18 play in Titans territory during the fourth quarter.

Mahomes was grabbed around his feet, and when he was falling to the ground took a hit to his head, bending his upper body backwards. Mahomes looked dazed via the telecast after standing up after the hit. Several teammates came to Mahomes’ aid, and he ended up in the medical tent after the play.

#Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes took a nasty hit on 4th & 18. Slow to get up, and had several teammates helping him get off the field. Not good. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/0cel52nhSe — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) October 24, 2021

The CBS broadcast announced several minutes later that Mahomes had cleared concussion protocol. However, Mahomes remained on the sideline without his helmet on for the remainder of the game.