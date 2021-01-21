Patrick Mahomes Shows off Exciting Progress in Latest Practice Video [LOOK]

After taking part in a light practice session on Wednesday in a limited capacity, Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes continues to make encouraging progress toward a return for Sunday’s AFC Championship tilt against the Buffalo Bills.

On Thursday, Mahomes was again listed as a limited participant according to head coach Andy Reid, who noted the day prior that it would be “a bigger practice, a longer practice.”

In a video posted by Harold Kuntz of FOX 4 Kansas City, Mahomes can be seen running, taking part in light stretching and some early team drills on Thursday. While it appears the superstar quarterback may still be favoring his ailing toe, he appears on track to be under center for the defending Super Bowl champions assuming he officially clears the five phases of NFL’s concussion protocol in the coming days.

Video from Patrick Mahomes at #Chiefs practice today. Clyde Edwards-Helaire also at practice today. pic.twitter.com/M2ijYZwUfX — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) January 21, 2021

Reid, Eric Bieniemy Confirm Mahomes Has ‘Looked Good’

During his post-practice press conference on Thursday, Reid confirmed that Mahomes took the majority of the first-team snaps, a positive sign as it relates to Kansas City’s preparation for Sunday.

“Pat looked good out there,” Reid told reporters, via The Kansas City Star’s Sam McDowell. “He’s moving around well. He feels good. It’s just important we follow the protocol, and that’s what we’re doing.”

Offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy — who was named the Sporting News Coordinator of the Year on Thursday — doubled down on Reid’s assessment during his media availability.

Eric Bieniemy on Patrick Mahomes this week, before laughing: "He looks like Pat to me." — Joshua Brisco (@jbbrisco) January 21, 2021

“He’s looked great in meetings, he’s fun, he’s energetic, so you can always count on Pat being Pat,” Bieniemy added.

Reid and company have yet to verify that Mahomes ever did suffer a concussionon Sunday or which phase of the concussion protocol (outlined here) he is currently in, other than to say he is making progress. However, his activity level during the first two practice days of the week would suggest phase three (football-specific exercise) or four (club-based non-contact training drills).

Le’Veon Bell Pops up on Injury Report

The lone absentee from Wednesday’s practice — rookie LB Willie Gay — had some company on Thursday after veteran RB Le’Veon Bell was added to the list.

Willie Gay and Le'Veon Bell did not practice today. Bashaud Breeland, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Rashad Fenton, Sammy Watkins, and Patrick Mahomes were limited.https://t.co/refMaIUM6R — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 21, 2021

Reid noted that the decision to hold Bell out was due to some knee swelling following Wednesday’s session. Fortunately, rookie backfield mate Clyde Edwards-Helaire got in his second limited session of the week as he works his way back from hip and ankle injuries suffered in Week 15.

The remaining names on the Chiefs injury list did not change as Bashaud Breeland (concussion/shoulder), Rashad Fenton (foot) and Sammy Watkins (calf) were all limited on Thursday. Kansas City will officially practice one more time on Friday before kickoff against the No. 2 seeded Bills.

