Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Delivers Bold Comment on RB’s Ejection

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes‘ first game at Lambeau Field didn’t go well.

Kansas City fell 27-19 to the Green Bay Packers, and much of the blame falls on the team’s offense. With 1:09 left in regulation, no timeouts, and down 8 points, Mahomes & Co. had a chance to tie the game.

On first-and-10, Mahomes connected with wide receiver Rashee Rice for the first down, which the officials initially deemed a fumble. With emotions running high, Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco got into it with Packers cornerback Keisean Nixon. While Nixon held Pacheco to the ground longer than necessary, the second-year running back retaliated by punching his opponent.

Isiah Pacheco just got ejected for this left hook pic.twitter.com/tb3Syou90N — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 4, 2023

Pacheco was ejected with 50 seconds left on the clock, which was a huge blow for Kansas City. Before his exit, Pacheco was on fire. He rushed 18 times for 110 yards and a touchdown, along with 3 receptions for 13 yards.

While the Chiefs were hit with a 15-yard penalty in a scenario where every inch and second mattered, Mahomes’ reaction to Pacheco’s punch turned some heads.

“I love the fire from Pop (Pacheco), man, that gets us going as an offense,” Mahomes told reporters after the game.

“Obviously, (he) got a flag in this situation. But I mean, we were already in a bad situation. So I never want to take the passion away from the guy. He’ll learn from it. I’m sure he won’t make that mistake again. But that’s the stuff that we need on this team in order to have the success that we want to have.”

While unnecessary violence should never be condoned, this penalty didn’t end the game for Kansas City. Between the ejection and likely hefty fine coming from the NFL, it’s safe to assume Pacheco understands he messed up.

Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid was Much More Critical of Isiah Pacheco

Speaking to reporters after the game, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was far more critical of Pacheco.

“Yeah, you can’t do that,” Reid said. “You need to be more composed in that even though the guy shoved his head into the dirt. You have to stay composed on it.”

While Pacheco must learn to be more level-headed, the Chiefs’ offensive problems as a whole is a much bigger problem. In the first half, Mahomes and Co. were forced to settle for field goals on both trips to the end zone. The Packers controlled the pace of the game with two of their first two offensive drives eating up nearly 12 minutes.

“Listen, they made plays over there. They [used] the clock,” Reid said. “They were letting it run down to that five seconds and below and they’re getting first downs. So that becomes part of it. You gotta get off the field on defense, stay on the field on offense, and not shoot ourselves.

“We have to be better prepared to take care of that stuff right there. You do that and then you can win a game. In this league, there is too much parity. They are well-coached. They have good players. You come out and self-destruct in certain areas, and then you have a problem.”

Patrick Mahomes Took Responsibility for the Chief’s Offensive Shortcomings

While the Chiefs offense looked to be back on track during their 31-17 win over the Las Vegas Raiders last week, that spark disappeared against the Packers.

Skyy Moore, whose hesitation led to Mahomes’ interception in the fourth quarter, finished with one reception for five yards. Marquez Valdes-Scantling had two receptions for 25 yards. Justin Watson wasn’t even targeted.

Save for Travis Kelce (4-of-5 targets for 81 yards) and Rice (8-of-9 targets for 64 yards), Mahomes’ receiving corps remains consistently inconsistent. However, Mahomes took responsibility for the turnover and refused to blame the team’s loss on the refs’ questionable play-calling.

Ending of Chiefs-Packers… 1) The unnecessary Roughness call 2) No DPI while defender is on the Marquez Valdes-Scantling's back. 3) Clock stopping on the MVS catch 4) You all decide on the Hail Mary. Every week. Same discussion. Nothing changes.pic.twitter.com/giRkWEWmwi — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 4, 2023

“It’s my job,” Mahomes said. “If the defense gives me an opportunity to win the game, I have to go down there and win it with my teammates. Obviously, I haven’t done that enough this season. I’ve got to try to get better because I’m sure we’ll have more opportunities as this season goes on.”

“We’re not where we want to be at, but I think we’re close. We’re playing a lot of good football teams really well. Winning some of those games and losing some of those games and so we’re kind of in the go zone now where we have to try to get it going through the stretch. All we can do is learn from this game and be focused on another challenge this next week coming to Arrowhead.”

Next up, the Chiefs host the Buffalo Bills (6-6) in Week 14.