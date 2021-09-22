Patrick Mahomes Addresses Incident Between Brother Jackson & Ravens Fan

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is coming to his brother Jackson’s defense after he was caught dumping a water bottle on a Baltimore Ravens fan following the Week 2 showdown on Sunday, September 19.

Following Kansas City’s 36-35 loss against Baltimore, Jackson was seen taking his frustrations out on a supporter seated in front of the suite where the 21-year-old watched the game. It was clear the Ravens fan was trying to have a little bit of fun at Jackson’s expense, but it took an ugly–and wet–turn for the worst.

According to the TikTok star, “they were thirsty.”

they were thirsty https://t.co/Ibz6UUECSw — Jackson Mahomes (@jacksonmahomes) September 20, 2021

The star QB was asked about the episode on Wednesday, September 22 and said there is more to the incident than the clip reveals.

“Obviously, it’s something we don’t want to necessarily do,” he said, via ESPN’s Adam Teicher. “[But] there were things that were said to him and [Patrick’s fiancée Brittany Matthews] that you don’t see on the clip.

“He’s been good at trying not to respond to that stuff. He takes a lot and he’s usually pretty good at it and he’ll learn from it and try to stay away from those people as best he can.”

Due to their high-energy posts on both Twitter and Instagram, Jackson and Mathews are often unnecessarily scrutinized for being too loud or rambunctious on game day. However, aren’t all Chiefs fans a little boisterous when the team makes an impressive tackle for loss of yards or when Mahomes tosses a dime into the end zone? Because family member and close friends are ideally their biggest fans, naturally their emotions are a little heightened than the average supporter. Regardless, it shouldn’t make them easy targets for harassment.

Ravens Fan Doused by Jackson Mahomes Sheds Light on Confrontation

Speaking with local Baltimore radio outlet 98 Rock, Bobby Callaway asserts he thought Jackson would approach him for a friendly exchange. However, it was quite the contrary.

“I thought he was going to say good game or talk trash, so I got closer and then he took the water out and waterboarded me,” he said to the station.

Callaway went on to say he won’t be pressing charges against the younger Mahomes, but according to 98 Rock, is “just glad the Ravens beat the Chiefs.”

Mayor Q Comes to Jackson’s Defense

Fans on Chiefs Kingdom Twitter have mixed reviews about Jackson’s stunt, but there was at least one famous figure who cam to Jackson’s defense: Kansas City mayor Quinton Lucas. On Tuesday, September 21, Mayor Q tweeted “Leave Jackson Mahomes alone” to his nearly 66,000 followers.

Capping it off with a smiling sunglasses emoji, Jackson simply replied, “Appreciate it Mayor Q.”

Appreciate it Mayor Q😎 https://t.co/TMKYH8d62M — Jackson Mahomes (@jacksonmahomes) September 21, 2021

Underneath the Mayor’s original response, Matthews also chimed in with a one word response.

PREACH🗣🗣🗣 — Brittany Matthews (@brittanylynne8) September 21, 2021

The Chiefs and and the Ravens bot have a record of 1-1 through Week 2. Kansas City is back home against AFC West rivals the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, September 26 while Baltimore are on the road against the Detroit Lions the same day.

