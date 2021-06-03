Chiefs Rookie WR Earns Rave Review From Patrick Mahomes: ‘He’s a Beast’

Despite letting former No. 2 wide receiver Sammy Watkins walk in free agency and missing out on signing JuJu Smith-Schuster, the Kansas City Chiefs elected to wait until day three of the 2021 NFL draft to add some new playmakers on offense.

Now in the second week of organizaed team activities heading into mandatory minicamp, fifth-round TE Noah Gray and sixth-round WR Cornell Powell have been among the extensive group of Chiefs getting their bearings back on the field this offseason.

After missing the first week of voluntary practices while in Hawaii for his Aloha Classic charity golf tournament, quarterback Patrick Mahomes was also back in action with his new rookie pass-catchers this week. Following the team’s third and final session of the week on Thursday, June 3, Mahomes took to the podium with a strong endorsement of both Gray and Powell.

Mahomes on Powell: ‘He’s a Beast, Man!’

Asked directly about his early impressions of the team’s fifth and sixth-round selections, the former league MVP offered up rave reviews of both, starting with Gray.

“They can work, man,” Mahomes said during his June 3 press conference. “They know how to get out there and make plays happen. Noah has been really good. I think he has that veteran-type skill set where he knows how to get himself open even if it’s not exactly what the play is designed to do. He knows how to get his eyes back [and] be on the quarterback’s timing.”

Gray is expected to compete with veterans Blake Bell, Nick Keizer and Evan Baylis for situational snaps behind All-Pro starter Travis Kelce, who led the club in targets (145) and receptions (105) for the fifth consecutive season in 2020. Powell’s path to potential playing time, however, is more clear with Watkins out of the picture.

Described by Chiefs college scouting director Ryne Nutt as a “post-up receiver” who can “pick up where Sammy left off,” it’s not just passes that the 6-foot, 204-pound Powell is catching this offseason.

It’s the attention of his new quarterback.

“Powell, he’s a beast, man. Just how big he is out there. He’s running across the field making a lot of catches in tough, contested spots,” Mahomes continued. “So to be able to work with those guys, along with the other guys, to continue to be able to improve those rooms, it’s going to help us out a ton in the long run.”

Leading up to the first day of minicamp on June 15, the Chiefs will take the field for their final voluntary OTA practices next week from June 8-11.

