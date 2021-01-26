Patrick Mahomes Once Picked Against Tom Brady in Childhood Super Bowl Guess

Looks like Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ 2005 Super Bowl pick shows he had confidence in head coach Andy Reid long before their paths even crossed a decade later.

The Athletic’s Features writer Jayson Jenks posted the revelation Sunday evening following the Chiefs’ AFC championship win against the Buffalo Bills. Calling the Philadelphia Eagles the “better team,” Mahomes selected them to beat Tom Brady’s New England Patriots in Super Bowl 39. He even included a score prediction, a one touchdown win of 35-28.

In 2005, Patrick Mahomes picked against Tom Brady in the Super Bowl. Now he's going to play against Tom Brady in the Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/VgiuiQVuQh — Jayson Jenks (@JaysonJenks) January 25, 2021

In that iconic matchup, Brady got the best of Reid’s Eagles, edging out the NFC East side 24-21.

In what is almost so unfathomable to process, now Mahomes himself will be facing Brady in Tampa on February 7 to defend Kansas City’s 2020 Super Bowl win and prevent the future Hall-of-Famer from lifting the Lombardi Trophy for a seventh time.

This Is the Fifth Meeting Between the GOAT and the Kid

Though this is the first time Mahomes and Brady will meet in the Super Bowl, this marks a fifth occasion fans will have a moment to enjoy the talents of the best to do it and someone inching to that distinction. For Mahomes, he’s more than ready for the opportunity, even joking about Brady’s experience in the same breath.

“Yeah I mean, the Super Bowl is the Super Bowl. Being able to go up against one of the greatest, if not the greatest quarterback of all time in his 150th Super Bowl,” Mahomes said at the podium after the AFC Championship contest. “I mean it’s going to be a great experience for me. To go out there and get to have a chance to repeat and get to do it against the best, I mean it’s something special and I’m excited for the opportunity.”

Coach Reid echoed his QB’s remarks with comments of his own, reminiscing on a moment the two stars shared during 2019’s AFC Championship contest in Kansas City. Though the Patriots got the best of Reid and his men, the moment Brady and Mahomes shared post-game was poignant for the veteran manager.

“You remember when Tom came into the locker room after the championship game and talked to Patrick, and Patrick responded like a young guy would respond to the GOAT. So, we look forward to the opportunity to play them, and I know Pat does with Tom, and I’m sure likewise Tom does with Pat. So, it should be a heck of a football game.”

Tony Romo Predicted a Chiefs-Bucs Super Bowl During the Regular Season

Former Dallas Cowboys QB and apparent fortune teller Tony Romo probably had one of the earliest Super Bowl prediction of any analyst. During Kansas City’s and Tampa’s regular season matchup in November, the CBS analyst had a feeling this wouldn’t be the last time the the Chiefs and Bucs’ paths would cross this season.

After calling Chiefs/Bucs in Week 12, Tony Romo had a feeling they’d be back in Tampa for Super Bowl LV. pic.twitter.com/lIqUsFXP0o — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) January 25, 2021

“I think there’s a better than good chance, I don’t even know what that percentage is, that these two are gonna be here in Tampa,” Romo said following Kansas City’s 27-24 win.

Though Romo’s official prediction for the big game has yet to be revealed, we have a feeling eager bettors will place their wagers once Romo goes public with his winner.

