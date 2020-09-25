Video Reveals Patrick Mahomes’ Postgame Comments to Chargers Rookie QB

The Kansas City Chiefs are heading into a Week 3 Monday night showdown following a dramatic overtime win over the Los Angeles Chargers last Sunday. Aided by a pair of 58-yard field goals from Harrison Butker, the Chiefs overcame a strong NFL debut from L.A.’s rookie QB Justin Herbert, who threw for 311 yards on 33 attempts after being thrust into action just minutes before kickoff.

Following the conclusion of the divisional matchup, Patrick Mahomes met Herbert at midfield to exchange a few words, which the 25-year-old superstar used as an opportunity to offer some valuable advice to this year’s No. 6 overall draft pick.

Mahomes to Herbert: ‘Stay Away From Those Big Hits’

It’s not every week that a rookie signal-caller puts his team into a position to knock off the defending Super Bowl champions and possibly the sport’s best and most important player in Mahomes — and the MVP took notice.

Thanks to NFL Media’s Week 2 “Mic’d Up” video, we now know what the Chiefs quarterback said to his Chargers counterpart as the teams were walking off of the SoFi Stadium turf on Sunday.

“Hey, man, way to play,” Mahomes said to Herbert. “You’re going to play for a long time, man. Ay, just stay away from those big hits. I learned early, you’ve got to stay away from them.”

You can watch the full exchange starting at the 24:14 mark of the video below.

