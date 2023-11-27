Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Puts League on Notice After Dominant Win

Following the Kansas City Chiefs’ frustrating loss to the Philadelphia Eagles last week, there was serious concern about whether the offense could bounce back this season.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Co. entered Week 12 against the Las Vegas Raiders without scoring a touchdown in the second half since Week 4. They led the league with 26 drops.

While the Raiders led 14-0 early in the second quarter, the offense powered back to defeat the Raiders 31-17. Mahomes completed 79.4% of his passes 298 yards two touchdowns and zero interceptions. Running back Isiah Pacheco tallied 15 carries for 55 yards and two scores. Pacheco’s second touchdown in the third quarter was the Chiefs’ first second-half touchdown since October 22.

Rookie Rashee Rice became the first Chiefs receiver to record over 100 yards in a single game this season. Travis Kelce tallied six receptions for 91 yards and became the first tight end in NFL history to surpass 11,000 yards. After the game, Mahomes sent a strong message to the rest of the league.

“We kept pressing and pushing and we’re going to keep going the rest of the season,” Mahomes said, per Fox 4 KC’s Harold R. Kuntz.

After defeating the Raiders, the Chiefs (8-3) moved back into first place atop the AFC. However, the Baltimore Ravens may usurp that role if they defeat the Chargers on Sunday Night Football.

Patrick Mahomes Made a Key Adjustment With His Receivers Before Facing the Raiders

Before kickoff on Sunday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Mahomes spent extra time working with his receiving corps to eliminate the drops, penalties, and miscommunication issues.

“The receivers have continued to do extra work on the JUGS machine post-practice, but physical work won’t be the only answer,” Rapoport wrote. “On some of the drops, sources say, receivers have been a few feet off from the precise spot they are supposed to be, which is the spot where Mahomes is delivering the ball. That’s just experience versus inexperience, which has contributed to a few drops, though sources say those sorts of issues are dramatically improving in practice and should translate in-game soon.

“It’s why there are high hopes that this young pass-catching group can turn it on for the stretch run… It’s why Mahomes has publicly and privately maintained optimism, with the Chiefs controlling their own path to a possible No. 1 seed in the AFC.”

Rashee Rice ‘Earned’ the Trust of Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was pleased with how his offense performed against the Raiders, in particular, Rice. Kansas City’s second round pick from the 2023 NFL draft had the best game of his career against the Raiders.

“He’s a smart kid and he works tremendously hard at his profession here,” Reid said, as reported by KSHB 41 News. “He’s got the trust of the quarterback.”

Mahomes said of Rice, “”He has the talent, he wants to be great… He’s going to be a great receiver in this league.”

As for Reid, he’s now the most winningest coach Chiefs history with the most regular season wins (125). On the overall offensive performance, “I was proud of the guys for catching the ball the way they did,” Reid said, per SI’s Jordan Foote. “The penalties, we were able to cut down on those. Those unnecessary things, those things where you’re shooting yourself in the foot, we eliminated ’em.”

Kanas City will look to keep the momentum going when they face the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday Night Football in Week 13.