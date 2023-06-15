Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes Sets Hopeful Deadline for Chris Jones Extension

Thursday, June 15 was the first time Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid spoke to the media since All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones began holding out of mandatory minicamp.

Both Mahomes and Reid were asked about Jones’s holdout.

“It’s part of the business,” Mahomes said during his press conference. “I think Chris knows that we love him here. He’s been a part of this team for a long time. He’s one of the main reasons that we’ve had the success that we’ve had. He’s been that leader on the defense. He’s made a lot of big plays, and it seems like in the biggest moments, and you want those guys in your team.

“I’m sure Chris is working, and he knows the defense that he needs to do, and the hope is that everything’s good by training camp and we’re able to come in and just roll and that’s just part of it. And that’s what makes this team … so great is whenever guys that have to go handle their business, we let them handle it when they jump back in the building, and we get back to right where we left off.”

Big Red didn’t appear to be worried when asked about Jones.

“Chris wasn’t here — kind of like last year, same type of deal,” Reid said. “That’s his choice. So, he chose not to be here. But I’m sure he’ll be at training camp.”

Reid then backed off his comment about Jones being back by training camp.

“I wish I could predict that,” Reid continued. “There’s a chance he’s not. We’ll see.”

Chris Jones Holding Out for Contract Extension

Though he has not publicly stated it, Chris Jones is holding out of minicamp as he awaits a contract extension from the Chiefs.

Jones is in the final year of his four-year, $80 million deal with Kansas City and has a $28.2 million cap hit for the 2023 season according to Over The Cap.

The best way to lower his cap number for at least the 2023 season would be to hand Jones, 28, a contract extension, which would give him yet another payday but would also push his cap hits down the road. Kansas City would eventually have to address those cap hits as it has to this off-season under Jones’ current deal. But an extension would provide cap relief for the team for the next year or two while also making their star defender happy.

How Much Money Does Chris Jones Want?

So what will it take for Chris Jones and the Chiefs to strike a new deal? According to Nate Taylor of The Athletic on March 2, Jones wants a contract extension that makes him “at least” the second highest-paid player at his position.

That means the defending Super Bowl champions will have to give Jones a deal that exceeds Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffrey Simmons’, as Simmons received a four-year, $94 million extension this off-season which includes $66 million in total guarantees per Over The Cap.

According to Over The Cap’s effective cap space (the cap space a team will have after signing at least 51 players and its projected rookie class to its roster), the Chiefs currently have $652,557 in cap space.