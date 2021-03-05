Patrick Mahomes Reacts To Mention in Drake’s ‘Lemon Pepper Freestyle’

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the latest athlete to be referenced in a famous rapper’s song. On rapper Drake’s “Lemon Pepper Freestyle,” a single from his newly released EP, Scary Hours 2, the Canadian says this about the new dad in the second verse:

“Patty Mahomes ’bout to fall short a couple hunnid.”

Check out the full single below, which features fellow musician Rick Ross (Warning: NSFW).

Lemon Pepper FreestyleProvided to YouTube by Universal Music Group Lemon Pepper Freestyle · Drake · Rick Ross Scary Hours 2 ℗ 2021 OVO, under exclusive license to Republic Records, a division of UMG Recordings, Inc. Released on: 2021-03-05 Producer: Boi-1da Producer: AP Studio Personnel, Recording Engineer: Noel Cadastre Studio Personnel, Mixer: Noah Shebib Studio Personnel, Mastering Engineer:… 2021-03-05T05:13:17Z

Mahomes didn’t even need words to describe his feelings about being mentioned in the song. A gif featuring the artist himself would suffice for the 2018 league’s best player.

Fans quickly deduced that the verse meant No. 15 was likely to make more money had the Chiefs successfully defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV last month. Because they lost 31-9, looks like Mahomes won’t be able to add a championship bonus to his postseason accomplishments.

Mahomes and Drake Have Worked Together in the Past

This isn’t the first time the Texas Tech star and the “God’s Plan” rapper have interacted. Drake joined Mahomes and Green Bay Packers frontman Aaron Rodgers for a Super Bowl spot on behalf of State Farm insurance. Both Mahomes and Rodgers have been featured in commercials for the company in the past, but it marked the first time for Drake, who posed as “Jake from State Farm.”

DRAKE FROM STATE FARM 🤯pic.twitter.com/fuz4fwQtVe — Complex (@Complex) February 8, 2021

Actor and noted Chiefs fan Paul Rudd posed as the double for Mahomes while an unknown actor played the part of the recently crowned NFL MVP Rodgers.

Drake’s highly anticipated album Certified Lover Boy was expected to be the next project fans of the “Degrassi” actor would hear next, but it appears this EP will have to suffice until a full project drops.

Mahomes Congrats Anthony Sherman on Retirement

Chiefs Kingdom was in for a shock Thursday when fullback Anthony Sherman announced his retirement after 10 years in the NFL and eight years with the Chiefs.

“Kansas City, thanks for all the memories,” Sherman said in the short clip. “It’s been a great run. Eight years. Super Bowls. But it’s on to the next chapter.”

Mahomes was one of the first people to wish the 32-year-old good luck, quote-tweeting the aforementioned post with warm remarks of his own.

I’ll miss ya bro! Congrats on a great career! https://t.co/wZa2a7ii5R — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) March 5, 2021

Soon enough, other teammates and members of Kansas City’s personnel joined in with their own best wishes.

Congrats my dude much respect!!! https://t.co/gRCy0lC1eD — Bashaud Breeland (@Bree2Land6) March 5, 2021

Going to miss you bro! 🙏🏾💯 https://t.co/nrDK9Nc4Lo — Mecole Hardman Jr. (@MecoleHardman4) March 5, 2021

The official Chiefs Twitter account took the time to splice together a number of Sherman’s best plays in a proper send-off video.

There is no run to immortality without Anthony Sherman! pic.twitter.com/frwmlrTyr5 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) March 5, 2021

In his eight season at Arrowhead Stadium, the former UConn standout tallied 73 rushing yards on 28 attempts, 552 receiving yards on 66 receptions and 5 touchdowns with four being receiving scores.

READ MORE: Brittany Matthews Drops New Details on Upcoming Wedding To Patrick Mahomes