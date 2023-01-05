Patrick Mahomes Reacts to Having to Play Days After Damar Hamlin Incident

When the Kansas City Chiefs take the field against the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday, January 7, it will be the first NFL game played since Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during Buffalo’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday, January 2.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes expects there to be weird vibes during that game at Allegiant Stadium.

“It’s hard to say. We’re going to be the first game back and so it’s hard to say,” Mahomes said during his press conference on January 4 when asked how different it will feel taking the field in Week 18.

“I mean you know there’s a job that you have to do. You put all this work in for months to try to go out there and play your best football but when you get on that field I’m sure it’ll be a little bit of a weird feeling because it was such a scary incident that was terrifying that I think everybody saw and so we’ll see when we get out there but I know our guys will just get out there and hopefully when we get to playing the game again it can be fun and everybody can enjoy it like we have our whole lives.”

MVS Reacts to Hamlin Incident

Speaking to the media on January 4 as well, Kansas City receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling reacted to the incident involving Hamlin on Monday Night Football.