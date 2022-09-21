Patrick Mahomes Reacts to Chiefs LB Willie Gay Jr.’s Suspension

On Monday, September 19, the Kansas City Chiefs took a blow to their defense when the NFL suspended linebacker Willie Gay for Kansas City’s next four games.

The suspension stems from Gay’s arrest in January for misdemeanor property damage after an argument with the mother of his son, according to NFL media’s Tom Pelissero.

Gay, 24, is tied for second on the Chiefs defense in tackles this season (16), and is tied for first in tackles for loss (2) and passes defensed (2). He’s also second among the linebackers in snaps through two games (111), per Football Guys.

With the Indianapolis Colts, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Las Vegas Raiders, and Buffalo Bills being the opponents for the Chiefs during Gay’s suspension, the tough road ahead is even tougher without Gay in the lineup.

Patrick Mahomes on Gay: ‘He’ll Handle it the Right Way’

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was asked about Gay’s suspension during his first media availability in Week 3

“Yeah, I think he’ll handle it the right way,” Mahomes said on Wednesday, September 21. “Obviously, the whole situation (regarding Gay’s suspension) was a bad situation and we don’t want it to happen. But at the same time, we love Willie as a guy and we want him to come back in and still be a great part of this team. And so, we’ll continue to move forward against some tough opponents while he’s gone.”

As for who will fill Gay’s shoes in the meantime, head coach Andy Reid said on Wednesday that third-year linebacker Darius Harris will fill Gay’s role for the next four games. But Mahomes expects the younger guys to step up as well.

“I expect those younger guys to step up and make plays happen when they get their opportunity.”

Twitter Reacts to Gay’s Suspension

Twitter users reacted to the news of Gay’s four-game suspension.

“Wait. So why did the league wait until now to suspend him midseason? Shouldnt it have been first 4 games?” one Twitter user wrote.

“Quite the story when a player gets a 400% worse penalty for destruction of property off the field than a player does for attacking another human on the field,” another user wrote in reference to Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans being suspended for Week 3 due to a fight with New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore in Week 2.

“It’s stupid. This was settled on June 21st. NFL waited 2 weeks into the season and suspended him 4 games which means he is out for the Bills and Tampa game. So incredibly stupid. Feels like this timing was on purpose. All over a damn vacuum,” another user wrote.

“He didn’t just ‘break a vacuum’– That was an intimidation tactic and it wasn’t ok,” another user wrote. “That being said…If this deserves four games, then Dalvin Cook should be suspended at least as long as Deshaun for domestic violence. And Deshaun should never see the field again.”

He didn't just "break a vacuum"– That was an intimidation tactic and it wasn't ok.

That being said…If this deserves four games, then Dalvin Cook should be suspended at least as long as Deshaun for domestic violence. And Deshaun should never see the field again.

“Aaron Donald got nothing for swinging his helmet at a Bengals player. Odd,” another user wrote.

“This is nuts. Odd timing and odd # of games in comparison to other suspensions,” another user wrote.