Patrick Mahomes Reveals KC’s Offensive Strategy for 2022 Season

he Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver room is very different from what it was during the 2021 season.

The defending AFC champions signed former Pittsburgh Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster during free agency this offseason before they traded Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins. They also lost receivers Byron Pringle and Demarcus Robinson to free agency. Following the Hill trade, the Chiefs signed former Green Bay Packers receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling and also drafted Western Michigan pass-catcher Skyy Moore in the second round.

Add in undrafted rookie Justyn Ross and former Cleveland Browns first-round pick Corey Coleman, and Kansas City has a battle underway in the receiver room for quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ attention on the field during the remainder of Kansas City’s offseason program.

With so many new faces, it’s tough to tell how Kansas City’s offense will look this upcoming season. Tight end Travis Kelce and Hill were Mahomes’ top targets since he became the starting quarterback in Kansas City. But we’ve never seen the Chiefs offense with this group of pass-catchers and without Hill for an extended period of time.

However, Mahomes revealed what the post-Tyreek Hill offense in Kansas City will look like.

Mahomes: We Will Spread the Ball Out

Here’s what Mahomes had to say about Kansas City’s plan for the passing attack moving forward without Hill:

“What you’re going to see with this offense is it’s going to be everybody,” Mahomes said during his press conference at organized teams activities (OTAs) on May 26. “The whole receiving room will [each] have big days, and that’s something that we can use to our advantage…Defenses won’t know [where the ball is going].”

Head coach Andy Reid spoke with the media as well, complimenting the new receivers of the Chiefs for how quickly they have picked things up.

“There’s way better execution than you’d think for a whole bunch of new guys together,” he said, while also noting that the work the receivers put in with Mahomes down in Texas several weeks ago is likely the reason for the fast start at OTAs.

Orlando Brown Jr. Absent from OTAs

Reid also announced during his press conference that starting left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. was absent from OTAs. Brown is seeking a contract extension and is looking for the proper representation to have those negotiations with the Chiefs.

“[Brown’s] still working to get an agent,” Reid said. “He’s interviewing these different people. So once he gets that taken care of, we’ll be able to roll. I know he’s working out down in Florida. So he is getting his work in.”

Defensive end Frank Clark and defensive tackle Chris Jones were also absent from practice on Thursday, as well as receiver Mecole Hardman.

With the first set of OTAs over, next up on Kansas City’s offseason schedule is another set of OTAs, which will go from May 31 to June 2. The team’s last set of OTAs will be from June 7 to 10.

After OTAs, the last time the Chiefs meet before summer break will be for mandatory minicamp from June 14 to 16.