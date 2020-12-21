Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Roasts Andy Reid in Hilarious Throwback Photo

As he hinted at last week, Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes took the team’s ongoing Twitter profile photo contest to a new level on Monday morning.

The NFL’s passing leader told 610 Sports Radio’s The Drive last Tuesday that he has been contemplating his teammate of choice, but the timing of his next move remained a mystery.

“I don’t know yet,” Mahomes said on December 15. “I’ve had a few ideas come up, but if I do it’s going to be savage for sure. It’s not just going to be a regular one, you know?”

Now, it appears Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was Mahomes’ target all along.

Reid even acknowledged Mahomes’ deed during his Monday press conference, joking that he once had hair and veins in his arms.

“I told Patrick, ‘Thanks for letting me feel young for one more day,'” Reid joked, via Chiefs Community & Digital Media Producer Matt McMullen. “The fact they feel comfortable doing that is important. The more you like the people you’re around, the better the atmosphere and the more you want to get better.”

Mahomes, Reid the Latest to Join the Twitter Fun

Following the team’s hard-fought in Miami last weekend, second-year WR Mecole Hardman was the first to rope the MVP passer into the Twitter shenanigans with this gem of the quarterback from his glory days at Whitehouse High School in Texas.

Reid now becomes the latest entrant into the hilarious social media trend, which involves Chiefs players changing their Twitter profile pictures to unflattering shots of one of their teammates, often from their early playing careers.

The mastermind behind the idea, WR Tyreek Hill, first posted this high school beauty shot of TE Travis Kelce back on November 7.

In addition to Mahomes and his star receivers, defensive linemen Chris Jones and Mike Pennel have also made some cameos in the contest so far.

No Chiefs coaches have been involved in the fun to date though, and considering coach Reid doesn’t currently have an official Twitter account, it seems unlikely it will be the 62-year-old who continues the trend. However, we won’t put it past the NFL legend to pull something out of his sleeve in due time.

