Patrick Mahomes Reveals Superstitious Weekday Ritual During Season

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes revealed a superstitious ritual he abides by during the NFL season, and it has to do with his hair.

In a video used by the Chiefs in a promotion for the “Chiefs Ritual Officer” sweepstakes, Mahomes detailed how routine-oriented he is during the football season, which includes eating the same foods, getting to Arrowhead Stadium at the same time every game day, and even admitted that his wife, Brittany Mahomes, gets annoyed with another routine of his that’s a bit more unusual.

“Brittany gets mad at me because during the week if I have a shampoo bottle and it runs out of shampoo, I can’t just get another one because that’s bad luck.”

Mahomes went on to say that his weekly routine “has to be exactly the same throughout the entire week,” including going through that week’s game plan and his game day warmup routine.

Mahomes Wins Nationwide’s WPMOY Award Challenge

With the MVP award soon to be in Mahomes’ possession, Nationwide also announced on January 12 that Mahomes won the Walter Payton Man of the Year NFL Charity Challenge. Mahomes’ foundation “15 and The Mahomies” will receive a $25,000 donation as a result.

Mahomes becomes the third consecutive Chief to win the charity challenge. Tight end Travis Kelce won it in 2021 and safety Tyrann Mathieu won in 2020.

The charity challenge was based on fan support. The Walter Payton Man of the Year award winner will be announced at the NFL Honors on Thursday, February 9. The event will be hosted by Emmy and Grammy-award winning artist Kelly Clarkson, and it will air live at 9 p.m. EST on NBC, NFL Network, and Peacock.

Clarkson is the first woman to ever host the show.

Twitter Reacts to Mahomes Winning Challenge

Twitter users reacted to Mahomes winning the Walter Payton Man of the Year charity challenge.

“Yes!!!! Congrats to Patrick Mahomes & 15 and the Mahomies foundation, and way to go #ChiefsKingdom for making it happen AGAIN!!” one Twitter user wrote.

“So, so proud of this fine young man and his family,” another user wrote. “Kansas City does indeed have the rarest jewel in our community and NFL. May God continue to bless him.”

“Congratulations Patrick! You most certainly deserve it! I’m a big fan living in Ohio, and I can see how much you love your community and they love you right back!” another user wrote.

“We may be a small market, but we vote BIG!!!! Congrats to all of you (and me) who rocked the vote,” another user wrote. “We are on a 3 year winning streak!! Can’t wait to see who we get the money for next year.”

“Dude IF… and this is still a big if… IF Patrick Mahomes wins MVP, 1st Team NFLPA All Pro, 1st team AP All Pro, the SB, the SB MVP, AND WPMOTY… I think it could end up as the greatest single season by any athlete in history in terms of awards and overall success,” another user wrote.

“Super big W for @PatrickMahomes and his awesome organization @15andMahomies,” another user wrote.