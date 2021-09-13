Patrick Mahomes Addresses Viral Meme Starring Him & Tyreek Hill

The connection between Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and WR Tyreek Hill is nothing short of marvelous. The dynamic duo gave us yet another “You’ve got be kidding me” moments on Sunday, September 12 when Mahomes and Hill linked up on a 75-yard touchdown on the way to a 33-29 comeback victory against the Cleveland Browns.

They call it Mahomes Magic for a reason 🪄 📺: #CLEvsKC on CBS pic.twitter.com/CK4PDnczUv — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 12, 2021

Mahomes evaded a cohort of Browns defender before launching an absolute dime to Hill, who quickly readjusted his route to avoid a tackle before literally walking into the end zone. GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium was already loud, but it near decibel-breaking at that point.

Their relationship is so special, it’s been given the meme treatment by Chiefs Kingdom for a number of years. Most times they wonder if Mahomes actually sees Cheetah, or he thinks if he just chucks it, Hill is down there somewhere.

Following the game, KSHB 41 Action News sports reporter Aaron Ladd asked Showtime for a response to the ongoing joke, and Mahomes delivered a hilarious, yet pretty relatable response.

Asked #Chiefs Patrick Mahomes about the 'F*ck it, Tyreek down there somewhere' meme. "Sometimes it be like that"😂 pic.twitter.com/R2bXmy5MQt — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) September 13, 2021

“Sometimes it be like that,” Mahomes said with a smile. “Sometimes you just gotta throw it up. He’s a little dude, but he goes and catches it and he’s pretty fast. So, usually good things happen.”

According to CBS Sports, the 75-yard TD was the 10th score of 70+ yards in Hill’s career, which is tied for the fifth-most in league history. It’s only Week 1, so Hill can easily surpass the record with room to spare if they keep performing like this.

Hill: ‘Patrick Mahomes Being Patrick Mahomes’

Hill chimed in on the sensational TD from his perspective, and said what every fan of football and analyst was thinking: “It’s just Patrick Mahomes being Patrick Mahomes.”

Via Sports Illustrated: “What’s crazy is, I was in the locker room and he said ‘I didn’t even see you — I just saw your little hand sticking up…’ But I was able to make a play for the team when they needed me the most.”

At this point, anyone denying Hill’s talent shouldn’t be trusted. The All-Pro wideout went on to detail the motivation behind his desire to be the best and why it’s a catalyst to his success.

Summer's over. Class is finally in session 📚✏️ pic.twitter.com/tkHDm9QKMo — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 13, 2021

“I’ve got a lot of pride in just being the best,” he explained. “I feel like each and every year, I come out here like I’m proving myself and every time I get on Twitter, people are doubting me because of how fast I am. Plus, I just want to retire my mom. That is what drives me to just come out here, work hard, and just be the best. My mom, my family, just everything in general.”

Crowd Became the 12th Man on Sunday

They don’t call it the loudest stadium in the world for nothing. The crowd was absolutely electric and the roars could be likely heard from Cleveland. Both Mahomes and Reid had nothing but positive sentiments about the 76,000+ who showed up for the season opener.

“It was loud down there—very, very loud,” Reid said, via Fox 4. “Arrowhead is loud anyways—how you load this thing up and you say you can’t come here for a year you know, and you just open the gate.”

Mahomes added: “When we’re at Arrowhead and that crowd is rolling, it gets the defense going and translates to the offense,” Mahomes said. “I’m just glad we found a way to win against a really good team.”

The Chiefs will have to wait another week before seeing a flood of red shirts again. They travel to Baltimore for a primetime showdown against the Ravens Sunday night.

