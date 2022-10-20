Patrick Mahomes Issues Warning to Teammates Prior to Chiefs-49ers Game

After losing to the Buffalo Bills in Week 6, the Kansas City Chiefs must turn the page quickly to focus on their Week 7 opponent, the 3-3 San Francisco 49ers.

However, that’s easier said than done.

Let’s be clear — the loss to the Bills was heartbreaking for a Chiefs squad trying to once again cement itself as the No. 1 team in the AFC. But there’s more to Kansas City’s situation that could cause a lack of focus.

For starters, the 49ers are coming off of a 28-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons in which Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota completed just 13 pass attempts, had 1 incompletion, and scored 3 total touchdowns (2 passing, 1 rushing). Meanwhile, San Francisco’s offense mustered just 2 touchdowns by way of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who also threw 2 interceptions and had a 36.2 quarterback rating for that game, per ESPN.

Jimmy Garoppolo throws into triple coverage with no time left at half and gets picked off by Isaiah Oliver.pic.twitter.com/yd0gIeLsDE — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 16, 2022

On top of that, Kansas City has its bye in Week 8, which means the team gets a couple of weeks of rest after their Week 7 game.

With all of this in mind — it wouldn’t be hard for Chiefs players to start thinking about their plans for the bye week. However, Patrick Mahomes has issued a warning to those said teammates, if they actually exist.

Mahomes Issues Warning to Teammates

Speaking to the media on October 19, Mahomes was asked if he worries about his teammates lacking focus towards the Chiefs-49ers game due to the Week 8 bye, or if the bye makes it easier to focus on the game.