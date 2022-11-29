Patrick Mahomes Welcomes Baby Son, Reveals Name [LOOK]

After months of anticipation, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes announced on Monday, November 28 that his wife, Brittany Mahomes, gave birth to their baby son, Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III.
Patrick Mahomes III is the second child Patrick Mahomes II and Brittany have had together. Their daughter, Sterling, was born in February 2021.
Twitter users reacted to the birth of the Mahomes’ second child.
“Congratulations to you, Brittany, Sterling, baby boy “Bronze”, and your family’s!” one Twitter user wrote.
“I bet if you put a golf ball in that boy’s hand he throws it through the wall. Congrats!” another user wrote.
“CONGRATULATIONS MAHOMES FAMILY! Now y’all have the full 4v4 squad for the cod league lmao!” another user wrote.
Andy Reid Talks Skyy Moore Blunder
Rookie second-round pick Skyy Moore was demoted from his punt returner duties in Week 11 in favor of Kadarius Toney. With Toney injuring his hamstring during the 30-27 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, Moore was yet again given the opportunity to return punts for the defending AFC West champions during their 26-10 win over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 12. However, it led to another poor outing for the rookie on special teams.
Early in the first quarter during the Rams’ first punt of the game, Moore muffed the punt and it was recovered by Los Angeles. That marked the third muffed punt of the season for Moore.
Moore attempted to make up for the special teams mishap with a so-so showing on offense, which included 5 catches on 6 targets for 36 yards. His highlight-worthy play on offense was on the next offensive drive for Kansas City in which Moore picked up 18 yards on a difficult grab.
Although head coach Andy Reid was critical of Moore during his postgame presser, Big Red actually pointed the blame at himself a day later for Moore’s poor special teams outing.
“We kind of put Skyy (Moore) in and we’re trying to bring him along with the punt return stuff, but you know he had a hiccup again yesterday,” Reid said during his press conference on November 27. “So, we’ll take that responsibility as a coaching staff. I was proud of him for stepping up and ending up with five receptions, he had one right after that. He’s a competitive kid, and he was crushed after the other one but listen, that’s my responsibility so I take that and we’ll see where we go forward here with the punt return but again, I was proud of him.”
Reid Proud of Moore for Bouncing Back
Despite the muffed punt against the Rams, Reid was proud of Moore for bouncing back during the game by making some key catches on offense shortly after.
“Well, listen, he was upset at himself and so you never know I mean until you get the guy here,” Reid explained. “We’d heard that he was a competitive kid but you don’t know until you stick them in front of 70,000 people in the National Football League at the highest level how they’re going to respond and so I was proud of him for stepping right up and going. I mean it’s like I said, he had some nice plays for us there.”
If Toney (hamstring) can make a return to the lineup in Week 13, he will likely be re-inserted as the team’s primary punt returner. But if he can’t, then Justin Watson will likely temporarily fill that role until Toney is back to full strength.
“Justin (Watson) again, he looked like he caught the ball fairly easy back there and comfortable,” Reid said of Watson being the punt returner. “We’ll see, we’ll see. I haven’t met with (Assistant Head Coach/Special Teams Coordinator Dave) Toub on it yet, but we’ll see where we go moving forward with it. But he seemed to be a pretty good catcher back there.”