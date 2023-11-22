Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Posts Message After Tough Loss to Eagles

The Kansas City Chiefs (7-3) took a frustrating 21-17 against the Philadelphia Eagles (9-1) on Monday Night Football.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the offense had several opportunities to put the game away, but inexcusable dropped passes and penalties killed them. The gut-punch mistake came in the final two minutes of the game. Mahomes threw a 46-yard dart to receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling in the end zone, but he couldn’t hold on.

After the demoralizing loss, Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany Mahomes, shared a strong message of support for her husband.

Brittany posted a photo of their traditional pregame sideline kiss on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “My boo thang, I love you. I am always proud of you.”

Brittany, who shares two children with Mahomes, Sterling, 2 and Bronze, 11 months, was at Arrowhead Stadium as the Chiefs fell to the Eagles. Mahomes appeared dejected while speaking to reporters after the game and took responsibility for that final dropped pass. “I could’ve thrown it a bit shorter,” Mahomes said.

“I think offensively, we’re just not where I would want to be at this point in the season,” Mahomes continued. “And that’s everybody. It starts with me. I can make better throws at certain times. We have to continue to move the ball down the field and just be more consistent thoroughly throughout the game.”

Patrick Mahomes Is Already Looking Ahead To Week 12 Against the Raiders

The 28-year-old quarterback remains confident the offense can find their spark. With a short week ahead of the Chiefs’ road game against the Las Vegas Raiders (5-6), Mahomes has already focused on the next matchup.

“I know how hard the guys work at the end of the day,” Mahomes said. “You see it. In the first half, you could see the guys moving it down the field [and] you could see we’ve had spurts where we’ve played good football offensively. All you can do is go to work and try to get better and better. Obviously, I’m disappointed we lost today like everybody in the locker room. Guys will come back to work knowing we’ll play a tough Raiders team this next week on a short week, and we have to find a way to win against a divisional opponent.”

The Chiefs lead the league with 26 dropped passes. Kansas City, for the third straight game, went scoreless in the second half against Philadelphia. Mahomes and Co. haven’t scored a touchdown in the second half of a game since Week 4. Mahomes completed just 55.8% of his passes for 177 yards – a new season low.

“They know I’m going to keep firing it,” Mahomes said of his receivers. “That’s just who I am. I’m going to fire it to the guy who’s open. Usually, they’re going to make the plays.”

With the Chiefs dropping to 7-3 on the season, the Baltimore Ravens are now the No. 1 team in the AFC.

Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid Said, ‘We’re Shooting Ourselves in the Foot’

Andy Reid was 4-0 against his former team prior to Monday night. pic.twitter.com/qKiU3xzxBS — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 21, 2023



Chiefs head coach Andy Reid‘s postgame assessment was pretty blunt. “We’re shooting ourselves in the foot,” Reid told reporters.

“I’ve got to do a better job helping out with that. My guys have got to do the same thing. We’re just not as sharp. I could put the guys in better spots.”

“Too many penalties,” Reid added. “They are hurting us, turnovers in the red zone and drops. We have to take care of business here. I’ve got guys playing their hearts out as best they can and they will keep working at it.”

NBC Sports’ Reuben Frank pointed out some disturbing stats regarding Kansas City’s offensive performance against Philadelphia. “The Chiefs’ longest pass play Monday night went for 17 yards,” Frank wrote. “It was the first time in 190 games that Andy Reid has coached the Chiefs that they didn’t have a pass play of at least 18 yards.”

As for Mahomes, “That 4.1 yards per pass attempt is the lowest of his career – by far. His previous low was 4.5 yards in a win over the Packers in 2021 (37 attempts, 166 yards).”