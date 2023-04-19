Patrick Mahomes Working Out With Speedy WR on Chiefs’ Radar: Report

On April 18, Patrick Mahomes and other Kansas City Chiefs players were at TCU training alongside draft prospect and receiver Quentin Johnston, which was hinted at by Chiefs Wire’s Charles Goldman. A day later, the Chiefs requested that Mahomes work out with yet another prospect from the 2023 draft class.

“Boston College WR Zay Flowers – Mel Kiper’s No. 10 overall prospect – is in Texas today to workout with Chiefs’ QB Patrick Mahomes at the request of the team, per source,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on April 19. “Flowers believed his pre-draft process was over after visiting the Titans on Tuesday…until the Chiefs called and asked him to meet up today with Mahomes.”

What to Know About Zay Flowers

Zay Flowers, 22, was a four-year receiver at Boston College that accumulated 200 receptions, 3,056 yards, and 29 touchdowns while in the ACC according to Sports Reference.

To learn more about what Flowers brings to the table in terms of ability, let’s take a look at NFL Media’s draft analyst Lance Zierlein’s overview from his draft profile on Flowers:

“Slot target who plays with unbridled energy and immense confidence. Flowers is slightly built but can side-step press and fly into action with above-average acceleration and an attacking demeanor,” Zierlein wrote. “Flowers has a tendency to rush his routes, but his ability to play with speed and move with athleticism makes him hard to read for defenders. His ball skills will shine brightly at times, but frustrating drops come with the package. Flowers has the skill set to become a valuable playmaker as a pro.”

Standing at 5-foot-9 and weighing 182 pounds, Flowers profiles as an NFL slot receiver based on his size. Yet, he has the ability to play outside the hashes as well. That makes him a good candidate to potentially replace a player like JuJu Smith-Schuster, who didn’t primarily play in the slot as a Chief during the 2022 season but did have a large snap share in that role (42.6% of his snaps were in the slot last season, per PFF).

Flowers’ 4.42 speed and ability after the catch would be a welcomed addition to Kansas City’s offense. The question that remains is if he’ll be available come the 31st overall pick on April 27.

As it stands, Kansas City’s receiver room consists of Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Kadarius Toney, Skyy Moore, Justin Watson, Richie James, Justyn Ross, John Ross, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Cornell Powell, Jerrion Ealy, and Ty Fryfogle.

Twitter Reacts to Zay Flowers Working With Chiefs

Twitter users reacted to Zay Flowers working with Patrick Mahomes and other Chiefs players in Texas.

“Chiefs with a pre-draft flex, telling Arizona they’d rather overpay and move up for Flowers than overpay to trade for dhop (DeAndre Hopkins),” one Twitter user wrote. “Mahomes simply playing the role of a pawn for this workout.”

“They can make him practice with Patty all they want…no way he gets past 25. Unless KC wanna move up,” another user wrote.

“Dear football gods, I don’t ask for much. I’m begging you, please please please do not let Flowers go to KC,” another user wrote.

“I pray the league doesn’t let Zay Flowers fall to the Chiefs..” another user wrote.