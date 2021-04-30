New Broncos CB Speaks Out About Playing Against Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes

New Denver Broncos rookie CB Patrick Surtain II is more than ready for the challenge that lies ahead of him this season. Minutes after being selected No. 9 overall in Thursday’s NFL draft, the 21-year-old was asked his thoughts about playing against Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Check out what he said to NFL Network:

“Yep, I’m ready. I’m ready for the challenge. I’m just so excited. Emotions are running through me. I’m just so excited for this opportunity. I can’t wait.”

Just Landed Denver … Can’t Wait For This Journey 💙🧡 — Patrick Surtain (@PatSurtainll) April 30, 2021

The former Alabama star also made a bold claim about his side’s defense and where they’ll stand now he’s that’s on the team.

“This is a very stacked defense,” Surtain continued. “I can’t wait to compete with those guys at a high level each and every day. I’m just very excited. I think we’re going to be the No. 1 defense when it’s all said and done.”

Surtain Has Some Ties to Kansas City

He may not be in the red and white come fall, but Surtain is very close to someone who once was. His father, Patrick Surtain Sr, played for the Chiefs between 2005-2008. After being traded to Kansas City from the Miami Dolphins for a second round selection in 2005’s NFL draft, the elder Surtain inked a $51 million extension.

Unfortunately, his time at Arrowhead did not last long. In 2009, the Chiefs released Surtain. During his tenure with the reigning AFC champions, the now 44-year-old recorded 192 tackles, one sack, and eight interceptions in 55 appearances.

Earlier this month, it was announced that Surtain earned an induction into the Senior Bowl Hall of Fame, joining former Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Reggie Wayne, former San Francisco 49ers offensive lineman Joe Staley, former Jacksonville Jaguars running back Fred Taylor and current New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Cameron Jordan in this year’s class.

Chiefs Make Light of “31st Draft Pick”

By now, it’s obvious the Chiefs did not select anyone in round one of the draft. However, it didn’t stop the social media team from making a light joke at their expense. Around the time the 31st pick was announced, Kansas City’s Twitter and Instagram posted a short clip of newly-acquired OT Orlando Brown smiling.

With the 31st pick… pic.twitter.com/O5XonBa44F — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) April 30, 2021

Brown was acquired in a blockbuster trade with the Baltimore Ravens on April 23. In exchange for a 2021 second-round pick and a sixth-round pick in next year’s NFL draft, the Chiefs received the 24-year-old Baltimore native. So, the Ravens took the Chiefs’ No. 31 pick this year along with a third and fourth-round selection and a fifth-round pick in the 2022 draft.

The maneuver was applauded by fans and analysts alike, complimenting Chiefs general manager Brett Veach for recognizing and capitalizing on great talent. In his address to the media Friday morning ahead of the second night, the exec explained why he orchestrated the deal.

“We looked at the draft,” Veach said via Zoom. “Picking 31 and wanting to have a plug-and-play guy and not just a tackle — a real tackle, a Pro Bowl-caliber tackle, and I had the opportunity to talk to a lot of people during this process that worked with Orlando in the past and knew Orlando, and it was very consistent with what we had on him coming out — just a high-character guy, really smart… all the things we talk about when we talk about the checked boxes for offensive linemen. Durable. The guy doesn’t miss any snaps, he’s smart. He’s tough.”

For round two of the draft, the Chiefs will select at No. 58 and again at No. 63.

