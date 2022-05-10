Duke Superstar Mistaken for Patrick Mahomes at Kentucky Derby [WATCH]

While at the Kentucky Derby, Martin Brundle of Sky Sports F1 tried to interview Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The problem was: Mahomes wasn’t at the Kentucky Derby.

Following the win by 80-1 long shot Rich Strike, many spectators left their seats and took to the track to celebrate the historical victory. While on the track, Brundle spotted who he thought was Mahomes but instead was former Duke basketball star and 2022 NBA Lottery pick, Paolo Banchero.

Working his way towards Banchero, Brundle can be heard calling Banchero “Patrick.” Once Banchero engaged with Brundle, Brundle still didn’t realize it was Banchero and not Mahomes. Once Brundle finally realized it wasn’t Mahomes, he quickly became apologetic to Banchero for the mixup.

Mahomes Reacts to Viral Video of Mixup

Banchero reacted to the video, writing, “i’m jus vibing right now man.”

Mahomes then took to Twitter to react to the viral video he was inadvertently a part of.

“Bro ain’t no way,” Mahomes wrote.

Other Twitter users also reacted to the video.

“It’s pretty funny to watch this dude from Sky Sports at the race watching American celebs walking by him and having no clue who they are. Also, Paolo Banchero getting mistaken for Patrick Mahomes was incredible,” Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press wrote.

“this poor commentator from Sky Sports is KILLIN’ me First he called Venus Williams Serena. Then he thinks he’s talking to Patrick Mahomes, but later finds out (after calling him Patrick three times) that he’s actually speaking to Paolo Banchero from Duke,” Hailey Sutton of NBC 6 Sports out of South Florida wrote.

“Martin Brundle confusing Paolo Banchero for Patrick Mahomes live on TV. To be fair, Brundle was roaming through a sea of people trying to talk to anyone of note. He also didn’t seem to know who Dwayne Wade was when he crashed his chat with DJ Khaled,” Mick Akers of the Las Vegas Review-Journal wrote.

Justyn Ross Addresses Health Concerns at Minicamp

In other Chiefs-related news, Mahomes’ new rookie pass-catcher, receiver Justyn Ross, spoke with Kansas City media for the first time since joining the team on May 2.

Despite being very talented, Ross went undrafted this year due to an injury history that includes a congenital fusion in his spine in 2020 and a fractured foot in 2021. Because of this, Ross addressed the concerns regarding his health at Kansas City’s rookie minicamp.

“I feel good,” Ross said on May 8 when asked how close he feels he is to being fully healthy.

If Ross can stay healthy, then the sky is the limit for someone that as a freshman at Clemson was the top wide receiver on a team that had Tee Higgins, Hunter Renfrow, and Amari Rodgers. That’s why Ross was considered the biggest steal among the undrafted rookies in 2022 by Bleacher Report.

For Kansas City, signing Ross made all the sense in the world. Ross can compete for a spot on the roster, and will do so without having any draft capital/a large contract attached to him. That in hand makes him easy to cut ties with if injuries start to appear again or if he just doesn’t perform to expectation. However, if Ross plays to his full potential, then the Chiefs have found themselves a diamond in the rough.

“It felt good, man,” Ross said of his feelings of being on the field for rookie minicamp in Kansas City. “Like you said, with what I had going on [with my injuries], you never knew if I was gonna be able to be out here at all, period. So it felt real good.”