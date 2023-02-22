Ex-Chiefs RB Breaks Silence After Near-Death Experience

Former NFL running back Peyton Hillis, who spent one season with the Kansas City Chiefs, posted on social media for the first time since a swimming accident that put him in the hospital.

“I just wanted to come on here and thank everyone for all the prayers and love ya’ll have given me,” Hillis wrote on February 21. “It’s really made all the difference. I also want to thank my brave sister, mother, sister in law, my kids, and my girlfriend who has saved my life in more ways than one.

“Thank you to the amazing staff at the hospital. Baptist hospital in Pensacola. Ya’ll were truly amazing and took such great care of me. You made all the difference on my recovery. I haven’t taken any interviews on this because I’d like to keep my family out of the public eye because it was a very traumatic time for us. But I did want to come on here and show my appreciation for everyone who helped save my life and for all of your prayers and love and support.”

Thank you for all your love and prayers🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/VnrCmKWjlN — Peyton Hillis (@thepeytonhillis) February 21, 2023

Hillis also gave an update on his health status.

“I left the hospital with no worries and concerns and should make a 100% recovery. I’m a very lucky and blessed man. Yahweh has really blessed me and I am very thankful.”

Hillis Hospitalized After Swimming Accident

On January 4, Hillis was reportedly airlifted and put in the ICU after rescuing two of his children from drowning at a Pensacola beach. The incident caused damage to Hillis’ kidneys and lungs, which kept him in the hospital and on a ventilator battling for his life for a couple of weeks, per CBS.

Hillis was discharged from the hospital on January 20, according to an Instagram post by his girlfriend, Angela Cole.

“God is so good! Peyton has been discharged from the hospital,” Cole wrote. “The amount of love and gratitude I have for the incredible team that took care of Peyton is indescribable.”

Twitter Reacts to Peyton Hillis’ Update

Twitter users reacted to Peyton Hillis’ health status update.

“When you’re ready, please share your story to educate people,” one Twitter user wrote. “So happy everything turned out good. Wish you all the best. God is amazing.”

When your ready, please share your story to educate people. So happy everything turned out good. Wish you all the best. God is amazing. — justme (@jon_lasater) February 22, 2023

“Heal up good man! Not just an outstanding player for many years, but a genuine hero off the field as well,” another user wrote.

Heal up good man! Not just an outstanding player for many years, but a genuine hero off the field as well. — Max Persellin (@MPersellin70) February 22, 2023

“Bro, I was ready to come down there and help anyway I could,” another user wrote. “So grateful you’re upright and rockin.’ Your family is blessed to have you.”

Bro, I was ready to come down there and help anyway I could. So grateful you’re upright and rockin.’ Your family is blessed to have you. #WPS #LetMeBuyYouLunchSometime — 🐗🅰️d🅰️m Shelton🐗 (@stanleytator) February 22, 2023

“No dude…thank YOU! What you did was incredible and all of Broncos Country is so happy you’re ok! God bless you and your family,” another user wrote.

No dude…thank YOU! What you did was incredible and all of Broncos Country is so happy you're ok! God bless you and your family. — Lee Wasserman (@TheWasserman) February 22, 2023

“I live 5 minutes from Baptist and I’m a huge Browns fan because of you, D’Qwell and Joe,” another user wrote. “So glad you made a full recovery!”

I live 5 minutes from Baptist and I’m a huge Browns fan because of you, D’Qwell and Joe. So glad you made a full recovery! — JRB (@TheUncutGem) February 22, 2023

“Thankful to see you recover. My family has been praying for you all since I started seeing updates from CHS friends on FB,” another user wrote. “Praying for continued good reports and a rapid and full recovery.”