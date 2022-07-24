Chiefs’ Bounce-Back WR Candidate Has ‘Velcro-Like Hands’ at Camp: Report

With quarterbacks, rookies, and select players reporting to Kansas City Chiefs training camp on July 22, some of the team’s players have begun to take the field in St. Joseph, Missouri to officially begin their 2022 training camp.

Having quarterbacks and some of their pass-catchers on the field this early can be advantageous for the offense, especially if most of the veteran defenders aren’t asked to show up until July 26, when the remainder of the players on the team are reporting to camp.

With that being said, one young pass-catcher did stand out among the rest early on in camp for the defending AFC West champions.

“Second-year WR Cornell Powell had velcro-like hands, catching virtually everything during 7-on-7 drills, including two nifty leaping grabs,” Herbie Teope of the Kansas City Star wrote on Day 2 of training camp, which took place on July 24.

Mike McMullen of Chiefs.com wrote very similar things about Powell.

“Cornell Powell made some outstanding catches during 7-on-7, including a leaping, full-extension grab deep down the sideline. Strong day for him.”

This all comes a day after the opening day of camp, when Powell also stood out.

“I thought WR Cornell Powell probably looked the best he’s looked in a long while, totaling four receptions during 7-on-7,” Pete Sweeney of Arrowhead Pride wrote on Saturday, July 23.

Powell Entering 2022 Camp on Roster Bubble

One of the top position battles that will take place this summer at Chiefs training camp will be at wide receiver.

After trading Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins and losing Byron Pringle, and Demarcus Robinson to free agency this offseason, the Chiefs signed veterans JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and Corey Coleman. They also drafted Skyy Moore in the second round and signed undrafted rookie Justyn Ross, to name a few of the transactions that put the Chiefs’ receiver room at 13 players total (this excludes Jerrion Ealy who is listed on the team’s website as a WR/RB).

Those players are being brought into a room that still has Mecole Hardman, Josh Gordon, Powell, and Daurice Fountain as the players returning for another season in Kansas City. So, the number of bodies paired with a lot of talent will bring about some highlight-reel performances among the receivers during camp. Because of this, Powell will have to start and finish training camp strong if he wants to lock up a spot on the regular season roster.

As a fifth-round pick in 2021, Powell played poorly to the extent that he didn’t make the team’s regular season roster during his rookie season and instead was cut and then signed with Kansas City’s practice squad, where he stayed for the entire season.

Granted — Kansas City typically holds six receivers on its active roster and Hill, Pringle, and Robinson were still in town, so spots were limited in the receiver room to start in 2021. But Powell did still underperform as a rookie.

4 Chiefs Player Start Camp on PUP List

Among the notable transactions for the Chiefs at the start of training camp is the organization placing four players on the physically unable to perform list on July 23. Those players are cornerback Rashad Fenton (shoulder), offensive tackles Lucas Niang and Prince Tega Wangho, and rookie wide receiver Justyn Ross, per the NFL’s transaction wire.

Ross underwent foot surgery, according to head coach Andy Reid, which would explain why he was recently seen wearing a walking boot. Reid explained that the surgery was to clean up the previous injury Ross had at Clemson because it wasn’t functioning the way he wanted it to.

There is no timeline for Ross’ recovery at this time, per Reid.

General manager Brett Veach revealed on May 3 that Fenton was undergoing rehab for a shoulder procedure and expected Fenton to be ready for training camp.

In January, Niang suffered a torn patellar tendon during Kansas City’s Week 17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. The injury forced Niang to be sidelined for the remainder of the season.

During training camp, players placed on the PUP list can be activated at any point, regardless of when they were placed on the list. Only time will tell how long those players need to work back from their respective injuries.