Analyst: Chiefs Will Cut 2021 Draft Pick in Favor of Fan Favorite WR

The Kansas City Chiefs still have two preseason games left before they have to shave the team’s roster down to 90 players. But roster projections have already begun, and KSHB 41’s Nick Jacobs had a prediction on August 18 that Chiefs Kingdom will like.

Among the receivers, Jacobs believes the Chiefs will keep seven players on the regular season roster: Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Kadarius Toney, Skyy Moore, Richie James, Justyn Ross, Rashee Rice, and Justin Watson.

The most notable name among that grouping is Justyn Ross, who was redshirted his rookie season due to surgery and is the only player among the receivers that A) Doesn’t have experience playing in the Chiefs system B) Wasn’t drafted by the team, or C) The team didn’t make a financial investment in this offseason.

Among the notable omissions from Jacobs’ 53-player roster projection is third-year receiver Cornell Powell, who Jacobs believes will be cut.

“Cornell Powell’s lack of explosiveness became glaring with this group of wide receivers in front of him,” Jacobs wrote.

Jacobs also predicts training camp standout Nikko Remigio (shoulder) will land on injured reserve, and that Ihmir Smith-Marsette and Kekoa Crawford are possible practice squad candidates. Ty Scott and Ty Fryfogle are the remaining two receivers that Jacobs predicts will be cut.

Justyn Ross Impressing This Summer

After years of healing his body from injury, Justyn Ross broke a bad streak when it came to his future in football during Kansas City’s 26-24 loss to the New Orleans Saints in the preseason opener. His impact was overall small in that game; he recorded 2 catches on 5 targets for 29 yards and a touchdown. The touchdown came on a 15-yard pass from quarterback Shane Buechele in the 3rd quarter.

Ross overall had a successful NFL debut. Yet just the fact that he was on the field was a big deal given what has taken place in his life over the last several years.

But if he’s able to make Kansas City’s 53-player roster come September, that’ll be an even bigger milestone for Ross.

#Chiefs QB Shane Buechele finds WR Justyn Ross for Ross' first career preseason TD! PAT is good. Saints – 17

Chiefs – 14#ChiefsKingdom #Saints pic.twitter.com/K55z07ZYk8 — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) August 13, 2023

Cornell Powell Hasn’t Panned Out With Chiefs

Cornell Powell, 25, was selected by the Chiefs in the 2021 NFL Draft. During his rookie year, Powell’s production was underwhelming to the point where he was cut by the team and signed to the practice squad at the start of the 2021 regular season.

Since then, Powell has remained on Kansas City’s practice squad. He was active for three games during the regular season but didn’t record any targets.

With lots of young talent in the receiver room in 2023, Powell’s days in Kansas City are officially numbered. If the Chiefs cut ties with him, they will save $870,000 against the cap.

The Chiefs next preseason game is an away game against the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday, August 19. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. Central time. Kansas City rounds out its preseason with a home game against the Cleveland Browns on Saturday, August 26. Kickoff for that game is at 12 p.m. Central time.

Kansas City’s regular season opener against the Detroit Lions is on Thursday, September 7 at 7 p.m. Central time.