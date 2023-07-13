Chiefs DT Chris Jones’ Price Has Risen Due to AFC Star’s Historic Deal

With training camp just around the corner, it’s just a matter of days before the Kansas City Chiefs give All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones a contract extension.

Unfortunately for Kansas City, one AFC star’s new deal has now raised the price for Jones. But it will also kick negotiations into full swing.

New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams signed a four-year, $96 million contract extension according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero on July 13. The deal includes $66 million in guarantees per Pelissero and is the largest second contract ever for a defensive tackle in the NFL.

Williams’ new deal makes him the highest-paid interior defensive lineman in the NFL based on total contract value and guarantees.

According to Nate Taylor of The Athletic on March 2, Jones wants a contract extension that makes him “at least” the second highest-paid player at his position. Before Williams signed his mega-deal, Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffrey Simmons was the second-highest paid defensive tackle in the league based on total contract value ($94 million) and was the highest paid based on guarantees ($66 million).

Williams resetting the market means that Los Angeles Rams’ Aaron Donald is now the second-highest paid defensive tackle in the NFL, as his total contract value is $95 million which includes $65 million in guarantees. That means Jones will be looking to get a contract that equals or surpasses Donald’s total contract value based on Taylor’s report.

Chris Jones Deserves a Massive Payday

Chris Jones, 29, sported the highest PFF pass-rush grade among all interior defenders in the NFL in 2022 with a 92.2. He earned that by recording a total of 77 pressures (50 QB hurries, 15 sacks, 12 QB hits), 31 stops, and 2 forced fumbles during the 2022 regular season according to PFF.

Jones’ 92.3 PFF defensive grade during the regular season was also the highest among all interior defenders in the NFL, which snapped Aaron Donald’s eight-year streak of being the highest-graded interior defender in the NFL.

Arguably the best performance of Jones’ seven-year NFL career came during Kansas City’s AFC Championship victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in January. During that game Jones dominated by way of 10 total pressures (5 QB hurries, 3 QB hits, 2 sacks) and 3 stops.

Twitter Reacts to Quinnen Williams’ Deal

Twitter users reacted to Quinnen Williams’ deal based on how it will affect Chris Jones’ contract negotiations.

“Jets DT Quinnen Williams getting $24 million AAV was honestly a pretty good development for the Chiefs,” Adam Best of Arrowhead Addict wrote. “Expected a bit higher possibly. That’s about what Titans DT Jeffrey Simmons got. Chris Jones is now unlikely to price the Chiefs out. This isn’t Tyreek (Hill) after the Davante (Adams) deal.”

“That’s a lot of dough. Do we really think Veach will pay up? Seems like he’s trending towards letting the big contacts walk and investing in the new class,” another user wrote.

“It was never as simple as ‘just pay the man’ — Jones’ camp knew Williams was due for a deal and it takes both sides being ready in order for a deal to get ironed out,” Jordan Foote of Arrowhead Report wrote. “Expectation now is that Jones deal will get done in the near future with camp on the horizon.”

“And now we wait for a potential Chris Jones deal since a bar has been set,” Harold R. Kuntz of Fox 4 in Kansas City wrote.