Rare Patrick Mahomes Rookie Card Sets Record With Insane Sale Price

Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes is no stranger to breaking records, both on and off the field. On Sunday, just seven months removed from signing a record-setting 10-year extension worth up to $503 million, the 25-year-old will become the youngest quarterback in NFL history to start in two Super Bowls.

Now, another financial benchmark has fallen at the feet of the league’s new frontman.

According to Goldin Auctions, a rare Mahomes rookie card — one of only five like it in existence — sold for a record $861,000 on Saturday night. The astronomical sale price set a new high mark for football trading cards in what was also the largest online sports collectibles auction, raking in $33 million in sports memorabilia sales altogether.

This 2017 @PaniniAmerica @PatrickMahomes rookie card 1/5 sold for a world record price of $861,000 at https://t.co/qlvBBNLR8M tonight , the highest priced Mahomes item ever sold . pic.twitter.com/MbX6KKtiLH — Goldin Auctions (@GoldinAuctions) January 31, 2021

Was $861K Mahomes Rookie Card a Bargain?

The card, a 2017 Panini National Treasures black #161 Mahomes signed patch rookie, wasn’t even the most expensive item sold by Goldin. A rookie card for Major League Baseball icon and Hall of Famer Mickey Mantle nearly doubled Mahomes’ sale price, closing for a world record of $1,605,150, as Front Office Sports tweeted.

.@GoldinAuctions closed a $33 million auction – the largest online sports collectibles auction of all time. Highlights:

– Most ever for a football card (Mahomes RC): $861K

– Most ever for MJ RC: $738K

– Most ever for a PSA 8 Mantle RC: $1.6M

– Most for MJ jersey: $584K pic.twitter.com/xgRlZlGHJJ — Front Office Sports (@FOS) February 2, 2021

“The value of vintage and modern trading cards has increased exponentially in recent years as a new crop of superstars has led to a rush of interest in the hobby,” Goldin Auctions wrote in a press release, via The Kansas City Star.

Considering the recent resurgence and explosion in the value of sports cards, the argument can be made that the buyer of this particular Mahomes rarity walked away with a bargain.

Mahomes’ career has quickly ascended to heights unseen by many greats before him. Now approaching the end of his third season as Kansas City’s full-time starter under center, the 2017 first-round pick already has a Super Bowl ring, two AFC Championship titles, an MVP trophy, three Pro Bowl nods, an All-Pro selection and a 50-touchdown season to his name.

Now set to stay in Kansas City through the 2031 season, with long-term extensions in place for Andy Reid and Brett Veach and at least two more seasons together with Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill, Mecole Hardman and Clyde Edwards-Helaire, the sky is the limit for Mahomes’ upside.

Mahomes’ Toe Injury ‘Feels a Lot Better’

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Mahomes provided an encouraging update on his injured toe ahead of Super Bowl Sunday.

“It feels a lot better,” Mahomes told reporters, via Aaron Ladd of Kansas City’s 41 Action News. “Having these two weeks to let it rest and heal up, especially being almost three weeks, over three weeks away from the injury itself. If you look at those type of injuries, that kind of gives you the normal timeline. Definitely every single day that I get to rest it, makes it better but it’s pretty close to 100% and I’m sure by gameday it will be.”

The Chiefs signal-caller, who is still rehabbing a turf toe injury on his left foot suffered during the AFC Divisional Round, appeared mostly unhindered during the team’s AFC Championship win against the Buffalo Bills on January 24. Prior to kickoff of that most recent game, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Mahomes will meet with a specialist upon season’s end to determine if he’ll need surgery to fully repair the injury.

However, Mahomes latest commentary is a positive development in his recovery. Barring any unforeseen circumstances or flareups, No. 15 will be good to suit up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

