Chiefs TE Travis Kelce’s Teammate Discusses Unwritten Rule With Taylor Swift

The Kansas City Chiefs‘ breakout star this season is Rashee Rice. He leads the team’s receivers in receptions (68) and receiving yards (754). As a rookie, he’s already broken the franchise record with seven receiving touchdowns.

Despite Rice’s rising star status, he remains grounded. On the latest episode of Fubo Sports “Airing It Out” Rice admitted he hasn’t yet met Travis Kelce‘s very famous girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

Rice explained that she seems very approachable, however, he has an unwritten rule about introducing himself to a buddy’s girlfriend.

“I’ve seen her, but I didn’t go up to her, like, ‘Can I get a picture?’ Nothing like that,” Rice said. “Those guys like Trav and [quarterback Patrick Mahomes], those guys invite us out because they know that we’re the only guys that see them every day and see them for who they are. Not just like, ‘Bro you’re a superstar football player!’ It’s just Pat and it’s just Trav.”

“I wouldn’t go up to another dude’s girl and go, ‘Can I get a picture with your girl?’ Nah, nah. I don’t got nothin’ to do with that,” Rice said.” However, the 23-year-old admitted there may be one exception to his rule.

“Maybe if my girl was there I would be like, ‘Can we get a picture with the girls together?’ or something,” Rice said. While they’re not sharing friendship bracelets yet, Rice has nothing but love and respect for Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.

“I’m happy for Trav, and she’s real good support for the team,” Rice said. “She brought a lot of new fans to the team.”

Rashee Rice Addressed the Onslaught of Criticism Toward the Chiefs Receivers This Season

The Chiefs avoided a three-game losing streak after defeating the New England Patriots 27-17 in Week 15. While Kansas City came out with a win, the receivers grappled with dropped passes and penalties.

Heading into Week 16, the Chiefs continue to lead the league with dropped passes (37), per Bet MGM. Aside from Rice, who caught all 9 of his targets for 91 yards including a touchdown pass from running back Jerick McKinnon, the receivers still struggled.

However, Rice told Fubo Sports’ TJ Houshmandzadeh that such criticism is actually strengthening their bond. “To be honest, I feel like just from us, hearing that we ain’t got a good receiver room, stuff like that, it just makes it easier for us to lean on each other and not be the people that’s bringing each other down because we already got that on the outside,” Rice said. “So as long as our room is tight, nah, we’re not really worried about it.”

Like head coach Andy Reid, Mahomes, and Kelce, Rice defended wide receiver Kadarius Toney, whose drop led to an interception against the Patriots. “We know that he knows that he (Toney) should have made the catch, I’m saying, and we didn’t lose the game.” Overall, he’s just focused on getting better each week along with his fellow receivers.

“But some players probably don’t really focus on all the fundamentals because they got… everybody got talent,” Rice said. “But, obviously, you know it’s talent and it’s work ethic. You know, work ethic really keeps you in the NFL, and I’m learning that early.”

Travis Kelce Sent Rashee Rice a Strong Message on Rashee Rice

Kelce gave Rice a a huge shout out on the latest episode of his “New Heights” podcast.

“I’m proud as hell of him,” the All-Pro said. “He’s slowly been taking more and more responsibility as this year’s gone on. In big key moments, too. I’m talking about third downs when we need it most. I think his game is going to keep growing. I’m excited as hell for him.”

Up next, the Chiefs face the Las Vegas Raiders (6-8) on Christmas Day, a team they crushed 31-17 in Week 12. With the Denver Broncos (7-7) losing to the Detroit Lions in Week 15, Kansas City can win the AFC West and punch their ticket to the playoffs with a win on Christmas.

Still fighting for the No. 1 seed in the AFC, Mahomes is looking to sweep all three of the Chiefs remaining matchups. “He’s been focused more than I’ve ever seen him focused,” Kelce said of Mahomes, per The Athletic. “I don’t expect that to change going into the end of the season and into the playoffs.”